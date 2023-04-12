BALDWINSVILLE — Officials of Brewerton Speedway and Fulton Speedway have announced that Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux will return for another season as a major marketing partner of a multi-faceted program.
The familiar Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux pace car will again pace the field at each track, with longtime pace car driver Ron DeYulio behind the wheel. Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux will continue as division sponsor of the competitive Hobby Stock class that will race weekly at Fulton Speedway in addition to a pair of events at Brewerton Speedway.
Whittaker’s also assumes title sponsorship of a pair of popular events at Fulton and Brewerton speedways. On July 29, Fulton Speedway will have the H2No Boat Race, plus the DIRTcar Sportsman Series, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.
On Oct. 4 during Super DIRT Week, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux will be the title sponsor of the 30th annual Hurricane Harvey 75 for the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series, plus the Hurricane Harvey 30 for the DIRTcar Sportsman Series.
“Billy Whittaker and his team do so much for our tracks and the racing community as whole,” said Fulton and Brewerton Track Manager Cory Reed. “Every time they present an event at Fulton or Brewerton they bring so much to the table for our fans with giveaways and presentations. They are a class group to work with.”
Fulton Speedway will hold a test and tune practice session April 22 for all divisions that run on dirt. Grandstand admission for that event is free.
The season-opening program at Fulton will be Highbank Holdup Weekend April 28-29. The Lucas Oil Super Sprints will highlight the April 28 program. Also in action will be the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour, plus hot laps for the Modifieds and Sportsman classes.
The April 29 program will feature the Highbank Holdup 60 for the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series. The Industrial Tire of CNY Outlaw Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman Qualifier will also be held, plus a $500-to-win Mirabito Four-Cylinder Opener.
At Brewerton Speedway, a test and tune practice session is set for 6 p.m. May 2, with free grandstand admission.
Opening night is May 5 presented by Stirling Lubricants. There will be features for the Tracey Road Equipment Big-Block Modifieds, the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Mirabito Four-Cylinders. The pits will open at 4:30 p.m., and the grandstands will open at 5:30 p.m. Racing begins at 7 p.m.
