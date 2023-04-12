BALDWINSVILLE — Officials of Brewerton Speedway and Fulton Speedway have announced that Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux will return for another season as a major marketing partner of a multi-faceted program.

The familiar Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux pace car will again pace the field at each track, with longtime pace car driver Ron DeYulio behind the wheel. Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux will continue as division sponsor of the competitive Hobby Stock class that will race weekly at Fulton Speedway in addition to a pair of events at Brewerton Speedway.

