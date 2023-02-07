FULTON — Fulton boys basketball head coach Sean Broderick and the rest of his coaching staff has total trust in his team’s 3-point shooting.
He noted that a lot of minutes are spent on the court by players who are under six feet tall, so the Red Raiders know they have to play a certain style of basketball: from deep. There’s a lot of 3-point shooting in practice.
So when Fulton wasn’t hitting shots from beyond the arc during the first half, Broderick knew one thing: the baskets would eventually fall in the second half.
And fall they did. During the third frame, the Red Raiders nailed five 3-pointers as part of a 17-point run en route to a 57-48 win over Cortland on Tuesday.
“We made seven 3-pointers tonight. If we make four, that’s nine points — and in a nine-point swing, that game looks different in the end,” Broderick said. “I’ve got to give (Cortland) credit. It’s typical in our league. Nothing’s safe. Guys are just going to compete. We’re all so familiar with each other. Everybody’s got capable players. They made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and I think it helped them the same way it helps us.”
Thanks to some early layups and some free throws, Fulton jumped out to an early 11-4 lead in the first quarter. Sam Cotton hit three shots from the charity stripe as well as a layup to lead the Red Raiders.
Fulton went on an eight-point run during the quarter, but Cortland’s Emerson Johnson drove the baseline for a layup with 39.2 left in the quarter to cut the Red Raiders’ lead to seven.
Both teams traded shots in the second stanza with the Purple Tigers getting to within three points, but another hefty run put Fulton up 21-10 with five points from Trevor Hendrickson plus a jump shot and a free throw from Sam Cotton.
But Broderick needed to see one thing: simplification.
“Shooting 3-pointers, and making it simple. On time and on target with our passes, making it simple. That’s what we were trying to get back to. That’s what we talked about at halftime,” Broderick said. “We’re not drawing up plays at halftime. We are talking about just getting back to our fundamentals. That’s what they did in the third quarter.”
After Cortland started to close the gap a bit with seven points in the opening three minutes of the third quarter, that’s when Fulton’s large run happened. It all started with a 3-pointer from Tyler Ditton, followed by another shot from beyond the arc from Hendrickson less than 10 seconds later.
Cotton added a layup then a pair of free throws. Another 3-pointer, a layup and a jump shot from Fulton gave the Red Raiders a 45-19 lead.
“It’s just typical high school basketball where you make a 3-pointer and it’s like a dunk — it really inspires your team at the other end,” Broderick said. “When we were on that run, not only were we scoring but we were stopping Cortland because of that.”
But, Cortland scored the last seven points of the stanza to close out the frame 45-26 in favor of Fulton.
“We scored 22 points in the third quarter. We had 23 in the first half. That third quarter, we scored almost as many as we did in the whole first half. The difference was that we made two 3-pointers in the first half,” Broderick said. “Tyler Ditton would tell you he probably didn’t play his best in the first half, and he came out in the third quarter and made two 3’s and really got his confidence, helping in both ends.”
Cortland responded with a big quarter of its own in the final frame. The Purple Tigers had four quick points in the opening minute-and-a-half from Benjamin McGrath, forcing Broderick to call a timeout.
Fulton kept enough of a gap with sporadic scoring but Cortland had four 3-pointers of its own in the fourth quarter.
With a couple minutes left, Cortland started to foul to force Fulton to go to the free-throw line. With 32.4 seconds left in the contest, the Red Raiders were up 56-45. Hendrickson was fouled, giving him the one-and-one from the charity stripe. He hit one, and after a Cortland 3-pointer, Hendrickson was fouled again with 0.4 seconds left.
He hit another free throw to secure the 57-48 victory.
“We just didn’t guard the (Cortland) shooters as well as we should. We thought it was a game that zone was best for us, because they’re so good in executing man-to-man offense. They’re not the best 3-point shooting team in the league. They’re very capable, and they proved that tonight especially in the fourth quarter,” Broderick said. “We were just talking to them about (fundamentals) in the fourth, and our guys got back to it. Really, really proud of them for that.”
Cotton led the Red Raiders with 16 points against Cortland. Hendrickson wasn’t far behind with 14 points. Trude tacked on 10 points.
Ditton added nine points. Tanner Emmons recorded five points and Aidan Baldwin rounded out the scoring with three points.
Broderick also highlighted Emmons’ defense.
“Tanner Emmons played the best minutes of his year tonight, just really proud of him. He went in there and hit a 3-pointer and a pull-back jumper in the third quarter during our run,” Broderick said. “More importantly, he was really good in our zone contesting (Cortland).”
Fulton (9-7) was scheduled to play at Dryden on Wednesday, but the game was canceled since Dryden had to play a league game. Broderick said they are “working like crazy” to find a game before the sectional seeding meeting next week to allow Fulton to play 20 games.
If Fulton can’t find a game in time, the Red Raiders’ next scheduled contest is Friday at Oswego. Last time between the county rivals, Fulton edged out a 56-53 win in Fulton.
“It was just a great game (last time). Coach (Bob) Connelly’s doing a great job with them down there. They’re playing really good,” Broderick said. “It’ll be one of those games where they’ll want to do what we did, which was put a lot of people in the stands. It’ll be a fun game for our guys to play in. Our guys just relish competition. I’m 100% sure that we’ll embrace that opportunity on Friday.”
