Big money on the line at Oswego Speedway Saturday Jul 22, 2022 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO — The 35th annual “Mr. Novelis Supermodified” $10,000-to-win 75-lap race will highlight action Saturday at Oswego Speedway.The card will also include the $1,500-to-win “Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS” 35-lap feature, and the $2,000-to-win “Mr. J&S Paving 350 Supers” 30-lap event.C’s Beverage Center is presenting the program. The pits open at 2 p.m. and the grandstands open at 3:15 p.m. Group time trials are at 5 p.m., with racing scheduled for 6 p.m.Dave Shullick Jr. has won the last two Novelis Supermodified features at Oswego this season, and he will be among the favorites to win the $10,000 top prize on Saturday.Points leader Brandon Bellinger is among the other drivers to watch in the supermodified feature.Here are the Oswego Speedway points leaders heading into Saturday’s action.Supermodifieds: Brandon Bellinger (467), Dave Danzer (462), Dave Shullick Jr. (457), Jeff Abold (452), Tyler Thompson (439).Small-Block Supers: Dan Kapuscinski (670), Noah Ratcliff (600), Greg O’Connor (513), D.J. Shuman (501), Rob Wirth (456).350 Supers: Chase Locke (711), Brian Sobus (700), Dalton Doyle (661), Dave Cliff (628), Kyle Perry (618).See www.oswegospeedway.com for ticket details and more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition July 22, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego Police release information from alleged altercation at Aldi on July 13Fulton Walgreens moving to new location in FultonNew boutique opens doors in FultonSister Marianne Baehr, CSJHelen L. ‘Candy’ SerenoNovelis releases plan for upcoming $130 million project‘I just want closure’: More than 40 years after the disappearance of George Heys, family seeks answersLeonard A. WestJames ‘Gary’ LeRoyPaving projects for six wards, Route 481 underway in Fulton Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. !!! LOOKING for anexperienced Man or Woman Bookkeeper/ Payroll Needed Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.