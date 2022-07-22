OSWEGO — The 35th annual “Mr. Novelis Supermodified” $10,000-to-win 75-lap race will highlight action Saturday at Oswego Speedway.

The card will also include the $1,500-to-win “Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS” 35-lap feature, and the $2,000-to-win “Mr. J&S Paving 350 Supers” 30-lap event.

Recommended for you