WEEDSPORT — The Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds will return to Weedsport Speedway Saturday and Sunday for the Cavalcade Weekend. It will include a $7,500-to-win, 60-lap event on Saturday and a $10,000-to-win, 100-lap NAPA Super DIRT Week qualifier on Sunday.
Fans that can’t make it to the track can watch all the action live on DIRTVision, either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.
Here are the top storylines to follow.
DRIVE FOR NINE: Eight-time and defending Super DIRTcar Series champion Matt Sheppard is having one of the most successful seasons in recent years. He has claimed five feature victories thus far and currently leads the Series in points.
Sheppard has a wealth of experience at Weedsport Speedway, notching seven career victories there. One of them came at the 2021 Cavalcade Weekend. He’ll look to repeat that victory again this year, along with trying to sweep the weekend for the first time.
BATTLING BACK: After hitting a dry spell around the midway point of the season, defending NAPA Super DIRT Week champion Mat Williamson broke through with his first points-paying win of the season at his home track Ransomville Speedway. The win helped bump him up into second in the point standings, and back into contention for the championship.
Williamson has seen some success at the Weedsport oval, notching a feature win in May 2021 followed by two top-10 finishes in 2022.
GOING HOME: Heinke-Baldwin Racing driver Jimmy Phelps experienced one of the highlights of his season during the opening night of SummerFAST at Weedsport Speedway. Phelps won the battle for his first points-paying win in almost three years in front of his home crowd. The win afforded him a much-needed confidence boost, with Phelps claiming a sixth-place finish on night two and a third-place finish on night four. Phelps will look to repeat that success this weekend to stay in contention for the championship.
HBR teammate Max McLaughlin will also aim to win when he rolls into his team’s home track. McLaughlin earned his first-career Super DIRTcar Series win at Weedsport but has struggled at the track this season. In two starts there he has finished sixth and 19th.
EYE ON THE PRIZE: Peter Britten has recently strung together a series of successful finishes that include a second-place finish at Ransomville Speedway, a third-place finish at Brewerton Speedway, and a ninth-place finish at Lebanon Valley Speedway.
Currently sitting 19 points outside of the top five in the standings, Britten could shake up the standings by claiming a victory during the doubleheader weekend. Britten finished 14th during the Series’ first season visit to the track back in May, then took 13th place during the SummerFAST visit in August.
AROUND THE TURN: The Super DIRTcar Series will travel back to Albany-Saratoga Speedway for the $10,000-to-win Massive Malta Weekend. It will be the last qualifying race for the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week, to be hosted by Oswego Speedway Oct. 3-9.
