WEEDSPORT — The Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds will return to Weedsport Speedway Saturday and Sunday for the Cavalcade Weekend. It will include a $7,500-to-win, 60-lap event on Saturday and a $10,000-to-win, 100-lap NAPA Super DIRT Week qualifier on Sunday.

Fans that can’t make it to the track can watch all the action live on DIRTVision, either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.

