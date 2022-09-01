WEST LEBANON — The Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds will return to Lebanon Valley Speedway for the second time this season on Saturday, Sept. 3, to crown a new Mr. DIRT Track USA.
The winner of the 100-lap event gets $25,500 and a guaranteed starting spot at the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway.
Here are the top storylines entering Saturday’s race.
SUPER STREAK
Eight-time and defending Super DIRTcar Series champion Matt Sheppard has claimed five Series victories thus far, including two wins in a span of four days at SummerFAST. Sheppard has previously claimed a victory at Lebanon Valley Speedway, taking home the checkers in May 2021.
He will look to come out on top against the rest of the Series competition and local talent on the track’s high banks to continue his charge for a ninth Series title.
NOT DONE AT ONE
Mat Williamson won his first Big-Block feature of the season at Ransomville Speedway on Aug. 25, breaking through at an optimum point in the season. The win pushed the St. Catharines, Ontario driver back into second in the point standings behind current leader Matt Sheppard.
He and the Buzz Chew Racing team will look to continue putting all the pieces together to improve on a second-place finish at Lebanon Valley last year and remain in contention for the Series championship.
DEFENDING HIS TITLE
Defending Mr. DIRT Track USA Andy Bachetti, of Sheffield, Massachusetts, will be looking to defend his title on his home track when the Series rolls into town this weekend. The four-time and defending Big-Block Modified track champion has logged four wins at Lebanon Valley this season in both a Big-Block and a 358 Modified.
Bachetti will be one of the top potential track regulars to take home the checkers and claim a second victory by a regional driver over the Series regulars in the same season.
HUNGRY FOR MORE
Baldwinsville driver Jimmy Phelps had a sweet homecoming when he crossed the finished line first at Weedsport Speedway on the opening night of SummerFAST. With the win, Phelps broke an almost three-year drought without a points-paying victory.
He continued that momentum with two more top-10 finishes, catapulting him into third place in the point standings. To try and keep that momentum rolling, he will try to improve upon his previous results at Lebanon Valley, which include a 17th-place finish back in May and two 11th-place finishes in 2021.
LOCAL TALENT
As a longtime DIRTcar-sanctioned track, Lebanon Valley is the home base of several Big-Block Modified drivers who have substantial experience on the high banks of the half-mile oval.
Full-time Series driver and Lebanon Valley regular Marc Johnson has captured two victories this season at the track and has run near the top of the weekly point standings throughout the season. He also finished second with the Super DIRTcar Series at the track earlier this season.
Fourteen-time Big-Block track champion Kenny Tremont Jr. will be hitting the track to make a run for the win against Series regulars. Even though Tremont has captured only one victory this season, the veteran driver’s tenacity and familiarity with the track will make him a top contender.
AROUND THE TURN
The Super DIRTcar Series will return to Weedsport Speedway for the Cavalcade Weekend, Sept. 10-11. The Sept. 10 race will have a $7,500 payout, while the Sept. 11 event will pay $10,000 and grant the winner a guaranteed starting spot at the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week.
