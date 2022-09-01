WEST LEBANON — The Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds will return to Lebanon Valley Speedway for the second time this season on Saturday, Sept. 3, to crown a new Mr. DIRT Track USA.

The winner of the 100-lap event gets $25,500 and a guaranteed starting spot at the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway.

Recommended for you