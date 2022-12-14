WHITESBORO — Sophia Babcock had 20 points in the Oswego varsity girls basketball team’s 56-43 win over Whitesboro on Tuesday.
Oswego coach Joe Babcock said the Bucs took the game one quarter at a time.
In the first quarter, Sophia Babcock hit two 3-pointers to get Oswego’s offense started. The Bucs led 13-6 after the first quarter.
“We play each quarter like a game. It was nice to come out strong and win that quarter after a long drive,” Joe Babcock said. “The kids were ready to play.”
Despite Whitesboro’s hot shooting in the second quarter — outscoring Oswego 15-11 in the frame — Oswego still led 24-21 going into halftime.
Joe Babcock said the third quarter was a battle, with Alexa Kuzawski “picking up the pace” on the defensive side of the ball, recording a couple steals and sinking some layups to keep the game close.
Oswego narrowly led 36-35 going into the fourth quarter.
“(Whitesboro) made some nice adjustments at half and did some things we were not expecting in the third quarter. Alexa really stepped up and made some plays that were huge,” Joe Babcock said. “I saw a little panic in our kids’ faces after the third, so we just talked about how much fun it is to play in a close game, and how all the work we put in has us ready for this challenge.”
The Bucs stood up to the challenge, putting up 20 points in the fourth quarter — while limiting the Warriors to just eight points — to secure the 56-43 win over Whitesboro.
Joe Babcock noted Oswego “cashed in” late, going 7-7 from the free-throw line to close out the game.
“We told our players we win at the defensive end. We pushed our zone out to put more pressure on the ball and that was the difference,” he said. “The girls really stepped up and our coaching staff couldn’t be more proud of the effort and the way we handled adversity.”
Outside of Sophia Babcock’s 20 points, Alexa Kuzawski (15) and Adriana Ellis (11) also hit double-digits.
Maria Sweet added eight points in the win and Peyton Bond tacked on two points.
Oswego (3-0) plays at Cortland Thursday.
