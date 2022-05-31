OSWEGO — Brandon Bellinger held off Dan Connors Jr. to win the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for the Novelis Supermodifieds on Saturday in the season-opening Port City 150 program at Oswego Speedway.
In other feature action, Dan Kapuscinski won the Tony White Memorial for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and Bobby Holmes took the checkered flag in the main event for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
The program was sponsored by Barlow’s Concessions.
Bellinger started the supermodified feature on the outside of the second row before motoring toward the front. Connors, who started inside on the fourth row, wound up in the runner-up spot.
Completing the top five were pole-sitter Lou LeVea Jr., Camden Proud, and Jack Patrick.
Rounding out the supermodified top 10 at the checkered flag were Alison Sload, Joe Gosek, Logan Rayvals, Dave Danzer, and Dave Shullick Jr.
Winning 12-lap supermodified heats were Michael Barnes and Jeff Abold. Barnes was fastest in group time trials with a lap time of 15.681 seconds.
Kapuscinski, the defending SBS track champion, won the Tony White Memorial for the second year in a row.
Completing the top five in the 40-lap feature were Josh Sokolic, Noah Ratcliff, Andrew Schartner, and D.J. Shuman. Rounding out the top 10 were Tony DeStevens, Jude Parker, Joey DeStevens, Ryan Gunther, and Mark Denny Jr.
Winning 10-lap SBS heats were Greg O’Connor, Josh Sokolic, and Dan Kapuscinski. Ratcliff turned in the fastest lap time (18.801) in group time trials.
Holmes captured the win in the 35-lap feature for the 350 Supers over Chase Locke, Jeffrey Battle, Brian Sobus, and Mike Bruce.
Holmes has only started two J&S Paving 350 Supermodified feature events at Oswego Speedway. He has won both of them, with each victory for a different car owner, and in a different racecar.
While he will pilot the MacLeod Racing No. 32 this season, due to engine issues, Holmes on Saturday was tabbed to drive Mike Barbera’s No. 75.
Holmes started on the outside pole of the 35-lap feature and never looked back en route to the win.
“The handling was starting to go away at the end and I wasn’t sure why, but I looked at the right rear and it is blistered to the chords, so that would explain it,” Holmes said. “Norm (MacLeod) and Mike (Barbera) put this deal together. We blew a motor in the 32 at Evans Mills. Mike rang us up and told me the only way I could drive his car is if we win, so I didn’t want to let him down.”
Battle and Sobus won 10-lap heats, and Battle was the fastest in group time trials (16.838).
Oswego Speedway finishes
Supermodifieds (75 laps): 1. Brandon Bellinger (02), 2. Dan Connors Jr. (01), 3. Lou LeVea Jr. (83), 4. Camden Proud (54), 5. Jack Patrick (90), 6. Alison Sload (39), 7. Joe Gosek (00), 8. Logan Rayvals (94), 9. Dave Danzer (52), 10. Dave Shullick Jr. (95), 11. Jeff Abold (05), 12. Ben Seitz (44), 13. Tim Snyder (0), 14. Tyler Thompson (98T), 15. Michael Barnes
SBS (40 laps): 1. Dan Kapuscinski (23), 2. Josh Sokolic, 3. Noah Ratcliff (73), 4. Andrew Schartner (18), 5. D.J. Shuman (62), 6. Tony DeStevens (24), 7. Jude Parker (00), 8. Joey DeStevens (05), 9. Ryan Gunther (22), 10. Mark Denny Jr. (14), 11. Griffin Miller (9), 12. Rob Wirth (04), 13. Darrick Hilton (66), 14. Josh Wallace (49), 15. Drew Pascuzzi (72), 16. A.J. Larkin (35), 17. Tony Pisa (89), 18. Robbie Bruce (32), 19. Greg O’Connor (90), 20. Greg Richardson (01), 21. Jon Carson (27).
350 Supers (35 laps): 1. Bobby Holmes (75), 2. Chase Locke (88), 3. Jeffrey Battle (14), 4. Brian Sobus (45), 5. Mike Bruce (22), 6. Mike Fowler (23), 7. Kyle Perry (20), 8. Dalton Doyle (08), 9. Nick Kinney (7), 10. Vern LaFave (97), 11. Dave Cliff (50), 12. Brad Babb (41).
