Bellinger captures track championship, Abold wins Novelis Supermodified feature at Oswego Speedway

Brandon Bellinger (fifth from left) celebrates with his family after winning the 2022 supermodified track championship at Oswego Speedway. Presenting is track representative Mackenzie Miller.

 Jim Feeney photo

OSWEGO — Jeff Abold won Saturday’s Novelis Supermodified feature at Oswego Speedway, and Brandon Bellinger finished fourth and wrapped up his first supermodified track championship.

Bellinger’s father Eddie Bellinger Jr. won the supermodified track title in 1988, and his grandfather Ed Bellinger won Oswego track titles in 1957, 1959, and 1960.

