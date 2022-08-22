Bellinger captures track championship, Abold wins Novelis Supermodified feature at Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO — Jeff Abold won Saturday’s Novelis Supermodified feature at Oswego Speedway, and Brandon Bellinger finished fourth and wrapped up his first supermodified track championship.
Bellinger’s father Eddie Bellinger Jr. won the supermodified track title in 1988, and his grandfather Ed Bellinger won Oswego track titles in 1957, 1959, and 1960.
Also on LaGraf’s Pub Track Championship Night, Dan Kapuscinski won the 30-lap feature for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, clinching the track championship in the process.
Dave Cliff Jr. took the 25-lap main event in the J&S Paving 350 Supers class, while Chase Locke wrapped up the division’s track championship.
Abold started ninth in the 50-lap supermodified feature and worked his way toward the front. He took the checkered flag ahead of outside pole-sitter Ryan Locke, Dave Danzer, Bellinger, and Dan Connors Jr.
In the 30-lap SBS feature, Kapuscinski had the 10th starting spot. Griffin Miller had the early lead from the outside pole and stayed in front until Kapuscinski passed him after a late-race restart. Miller finished second, followed by Tony DeStevens, Drew Pascuzzi, and Darrick Hilton.
Cliff notched the win in the 350 Supers class after starting the feature in the fourth spot. Ryan Battle, Jeffrey Battle, Josh Sokolic, and Dalton Doyle rounded out the top five. Chase Locke’s seventh-place finish was good enough for him to claim the track championship.
Speedway Notes
• Lou LeVea Jr. and Dave Shullick Jr. won 12-lap supermodified heats.
• Tyler Thompson set a track-record lap time (15.552) during supermodified qualifying.
• Noah Ratcliff, Dan Kapuscinski, and Dave Cliff Jr. won 10-lap SBS heats.
• Dan Kapuscinski turned in the fastest lap time (18.702) during SBS qualifying.
• Jason Spaulding and Kyle Perry won 10-lap heats for the 350 Supers.
• Jeffrey Battle posted the fastest lap time (16.900) during 350 Supers qualifying.
• Classic Weekend is set for Sept. 2-4 at Oswego Speedway.
Oswego Speedway feature finishes
Supermodifieds (50 laps): 1. Jeff Abold (05), 2. Ryan Locke (37), 3. Dave Danzer (52), 4. Brandon Bellinger (02), 5. Dan Connors Jr. (01), 6. Joey Payne (14), 7. Jack Patrick (90), 8. Tyler Thompson (98T), 9. Brian Osetek (75), 10. Lou LeVea Jr. (83), 11. Joe Gosek (00), 12. Camden Proud (54), 13. Logan Rayvals (94), 14. Tim Snyder (0), 15. Dave Shullick Jr. (95).
Small-Block Supers (30 laps): 1. Dan Kapuscinski (23), 2. Griffin Miller (9), 3. Tony DeStevens (24), 4. Drew Pascuzzi (72), 5. Darrick Hilton (66), 6. Jude Parker (00), 7. D.J. Shuman (62), 8. Rob Wirth (04), 9. Jonathan Carson (27), 10. Greg Richardson (01), 11. Greg O’Connor (90), 12. Bryan Haynes (86), 13. Ryan Gunther (22), 14. Jordan Sullivan (2), 15. Josh Wallace (49), 16. Jake Brown (93), 17. Noah Ratcliff (73), 18. Jesse Bearup (37), 19. Dave Cliff Jr. (19).
350 Supers (25 laps): 1. Dave Cliff Jr. (50), 2. Ryan Battle (21), 3. Jeffrey Battle (14), 4. Josh Sokolic (26), 5. Dalton Doyle (08), 6. Jason Spaulding (23), 7. Chase Locke (88), 8. Kyle Perry (20), 9. Nick Barzee (31), 10. Mike Bruce (22), 11. Brian Sobus (45), 12. Rob Wirth (4), 13. Jon Tesoriero (99), 14. Vern LaFave (97).
