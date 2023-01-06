OSWEGO — Simone Bednarik has found herself back on the international stage for women’s hockey again.
This time, it’s for the FISU World University Games in the North Country. Bednarik was named to Slovakia’s roster in December.
Bednarik said “it means everything” to not only represent Slovakia again, but to also represent Oswego State at the international level.
“I have a lot of family and friends supporting me from Slovakia, and back home in Illinois, that watch my games which pushes me in a different way,” she said. “Representing Oswego is also a great thing knowing that I have a lot of teammates and people I may not even know watching my games and following me. It’s great knowing that I have this whole community behind me.”
Oswego State women’s hockey head coach Mark Digby said her selection to the WUG roster was “more of a byproduct” of playing for Slovakia’s senior team in the Olympic Qualifiers and World Championships last year.
Now, since the World University Games has different eligibility compared to the Olympic Qualifiers or World Championships — players must be enrolled in a university to be eligible — Digby said it should be a good opportunity for Bednarik.
“Not only will Simone be a part of this roster, but I think she’ll have an increased role over what she had the last two tournaments,” Digby said. “I think it will provide her a good opportunity to showcase herself at the international level so that hopefully when Olympic Qualifiers and the World Championships roll around again, hopefully that helps her present herself even better.”
“I hope I can have a bigger role on the team as a player and leader,” Bednarik said about playing on the WUG roster compared to the national team.
In previous international competition, Bednarik has played defense for Slovakia. At Oswego State, she’s a forward that’s “not afraid to drive pucks to the net,” Digby has said previously. Bednarik has seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) for the Lakers this season.
With new coaches and new management for the Slovakia team, Digby said that, as of Thursday, Bednarik hadn’t been told if she’ll be at forward or defense.
“If she’s going to play forward (for Slovakia), that could provide her an opportunity to really develop up front and hopefully help provide some of that offense that she’s done here,” Digby said.
Bednarik noted about half of the teammates on the WUG roster are players she competed with in the World Championships and Olympic Qualifiers.
Not only is she excited to go alongside new players on a different team with a “different dynamic,” she’s also excited to be playing against teams from the United States and Canada — teams she hasn’t played against in other international competitions.
“I haven’t played against any teams where I knew people on the opposing team for Slovakia, but now I will be playing against a couple girls from the USA that I am familiar with, which will be very exciting and a new challenge for me,” Bednarik said. “I am also looking forward to all the new experiences I will get from participating in this great event.”
With the mindset that there is a “future in hockey beyond Oswego” for Bednarik, Digby said the World University Games provides Bednarik another opportunity to “push herself hard enough to stay on track.”
And with the progress in women’s professional hockey, there are a lot more opportunities.
“Simone, she doesn’t just want to make her national team, I think she wants to be an impact players at that level. She wants to, someday, help that country get to the Olympic games,” Digby said. “So far, it’s fun to work with a player who pushes herself in the weight room, who does extra things on the ice, who does everything you could ask for from a work ethic standpoint.”
The World University Games women’s hockey round robin will be held from Jan. 11-18, with games at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall Ice Arena. The semifinal games are on Jan. 20, followed by the gold medal and bronze medal matches on Jan. 21.
The semifinals and championship games will be held at the Olympic Center: 1932 Rink in Lake Placid.
With the way Oswego State’s schedule lines up, Bednarik will miss the Lakers’ contest on Jan. 10 against Utica University. Since she’ll already be in the North Country, Bednarik won’t miss the pair of “very important games” against Plattsburgh State on Jan. 13-14, she added.
If Slovakia makes the semifinals and possibly the championship game, Bednarik will also miss the league games against Buffalo State and Morrisville State on Jan. 20-21.
Bednarik will miss a game with Slovakia during the round robin, Digby said. And with how the Lakers’ schedule lines up, Digby said he’s going to try to drive up to Potsdam to catch one of the round robin games.
“She can play our games on the weekend and then drive right up there after her games to meet up with the (Slovakia) team for practice,” Digby said. “It is nice that her coach and the Slovakian federation was able to work with us on still allowing her to be a part of our team and their team kind of simultaneously.”
Bednarik hopes to take some lessons not only hockey-wise but in terms of the professionalism playing, yet again, for Slovakia. And playing against other top university-age athletes helps the cause.
“It’s fun to have the girls from my Slovakian team come to America and experience the different culture here. I know they are very excited about coming to play here as well,” Bednarik said. “I always learn new things on the ice that I can bring back to Oswego and I thoroughly enjoy advancing my knowledge in the sport, so being able to see players and play against them at a different level is very helpful.”
A CHANGE IN RECRUITNG
Digby — until he started recruiting Bednarik to come to Oswego State — never thought he’d have to worry about losing a player to international competitions.
But after talking with Bednarik, that was part of their very first conversation.
“Part of it was, ‘These are my goals. Can you help me get there?’ On the other end was, ‘We’ll help you get there. How can we balance this out with us?’” Digby said. “I would say, so far, we’ve upheld our end of the deal with her. And she has certainly upheld her end of the deal with us. She’s a great teammate, she works hard and does all the right things off the ice. So far, it’s been a perfect match.”
Now, having a player like Bednarik shine at the Division III and the international level, that’s opened up recruiting opportunities from overseas, Digby said. Instead of telling recruits “We’re hoping to help you accomplish this,” it’s now, “We have helped another player accomplish this,” Digby said.
“Especially when you’re dealing with international players, they want to make sure that they’re going to go to a program where they’re going to get pushed and developed so that they can potentially make their country’s national team,” Digby said. “Again, it’s just nice to have people around with that type of experience.”
