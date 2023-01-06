Simone Bednarik vs. Amherst

Oswego State’s Simone Bednarik skates in the neutral zone during the Lakers’ game against Amherst College on Tuesday. Bednarik was selected for Slovakia’s roster for the World University Games later in January.

 Lexi Fragapane photo

OSWEGO — Simone Bednarik has found herself back on the international stage for women’s hockey again.

This time, it’s for the FISU World University Games in the North Country. Bednarik was named to Slovakia’s roster in December. 

