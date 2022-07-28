Battles for track titles heating up at Brewerton Speedway Jul 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BREWERTON — Just a handful of race nights remain to decide the 2022 track champions at Brewerton Speedway.On Friday, the battles for points continue in a program presented by NAPA Auto Parts.There will be features for the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and Mirabito Four-Cylinders. The pits will open at 4:30 p.m., with the grandstands opening at 5:30 p.m. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.Winning Brewerton features on July 22 were Tim Sears Jr. in the Modifieds, Richard Murtaugh in the Sportsman, Joe Isabell in the Mod Lites, and Chris Bonoffski in the Four-Cylinders.Here are the current points leaders in each division.Modifieds: Chris Hile (464), Larry Wight (462), Max McLaughlin (432), Tim Sears Jr. (426), Jimmy Phelps (417).Sportsman: Alan Fink (483), Amy Holland (478), Brandon Carvey (441), Zach Sobotka (436), Cody Manitta (430).Mod Lites: Mike Mullen (415), Clayton Brewer III (391), Tucker Halliday (373), Tom Mackey (364), Joel Moller (362).Four-Cylinders: Chris Bonoffski (566), Damien Bechler (562), Clayton Koch (462), Ray Bechler (448), Sam Curcie (424).See www.brewertonspeedway.com for ticket details and more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Fulton PD releases name of pedestrian involved in accident FCSD BOE ‘pursuing’ full-day pre-K in district County: Easily transmittable COVID-19 variants contribute to rise in cases City of Oswego to hold public hearing for Section 8 FSS changes Latest e-Edition July 28, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew full-service restaurant coming to FultonOswego Police release information from alleged altercation at Aldi on July 13Two Oswego Dunkin’ locations temporarily closed for renovationsOpening Clue for Harborquest 2022The Harborbquest Medallion has been FOUNDHarborquest 2022 begins Monday, July 25Jeff Richard Wallace IIJudith I. BaldwinWaldrons arraigned on murder chargesLori J. Beatty Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes FULTON DUPLEX for sale. 2 bedrooms, 1bathroom each. Ifinterested, please Jobs EMPLOYMENT - Apprenticeship OpportunityNoticeRoofers JAC of Syracuse, Local #195 will PULASKI ACADEMY AND CENTRAL Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
