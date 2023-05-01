FULTON — Jason Barney took the lead on lap 6 and went on to win the Empire Super Sprints feature on April 28 at Fulton Speedway.
Other winners on opening night at the speedway included John Pietrowicz in the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and Justin Williams in the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites.
Opening night of the Highbank Holdup Weekend program was presented by Strada Mia Italian Restaurant.
Dylan Swiernik and Joe Trenca brought the 24-car field to the initial green flag with Swiernik grabbing the lead to kick off the Empire Super Sprints’ 40th anniversary season.
On lap 6, Jason Barney passed Swiernik to be scored the new leader.
By lap 10, Barney opened an almost half a straightway lead leaving Swiernik, Trenca, Danny Varin, and Matt Farnham to battle for second through fifth.
With 10 laps to go, Barney was on rails out front still in command of the race. Swiernik, Varin, Trenca, and Shawn Donath were battling in the top five.
Caution flags on laps 20 and 21 erased Barney’s big lead and gave the field one last shot at Barney and the win.
Over the final laps, Danny Varin stayed close to Barney, but did not pass him. Barney got the trip to victory lane. Varin was second followed by Dylan Swiernik, series champion Jordan Poirier, and Shawn Donath.
The Empire Super Sprints will return to Fulton Speedway May 27 joining the Modifieds, Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, and Novice Sportsman.
John Pietrowicz made a statement in the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks 20-lap feature as he dominated the entire distance. Brennan Fitzgibbons, Adam Hunt, Edward Stevens, and Jim Evans finished second through fifth.
Justin Williams took the win in the 20-lap AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites feature, winning by four seconds at the finish. The race for the rest of the top five came down to the final lap battle for positions. Joe Isabell, Kyle Demo, Mike Mullen, and Joe Garafolo finished second through fifth.
April 29 racing postponed
Rain overnight on April 28 and into April 29 forced officials to postpone the April 29 portion of Highbank Holdup Weekend, sponsored by Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant.
The DIRTcar 358-Modified Series Highbank Holdup 60 will be rescheduled for June 21. A $750-to-win Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Outlaw Weekend qualifier for the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class will also be on the card.
The $750-to-win Mirabito Four-Cylinder Open will be rescheduled for July 22.
Fulton Speedway will be back in action on Sunday when Compass Credit Union presents the season points opener.
On the card will be the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, and the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.
Grandstands will open at 5 p.m., with racing set to start at 7 p.m.
APRIL 28 RESULTS
Empire Super Sprints (25 laps): 1. J. Barney, 2. D. Varin, 3. D. Swiernik, 4. J. Poirier, 5. S. Donath, 6. J. Trenca, 7. D. Franek, 8. M. McLaughlin, 9. J. Preston, 10. M. Farnham, 11. J. Cook, 12. C. Hebing, 13. B. VanInwegen Jr., 14. M. Tanner, 15. P. Evans, 16. D. Rombough, 17. T. Cunningham, 18. J. Smith IV, 19. L. Hanson, 20. P. Colagiovanni, 21. L. Crisafulli, 22. K. Hebing, 23. S. Reakes IV, 24, S. Glover, 25. J. Thomas.
AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites (20 laps): 1. J. Williams, 2. J. Isabell, 3. K. Demo, 4. M. Mullen, 5. J. Garafolo, 6. T. Mackey, 7. M. Kitts, 8. B. Harris, 9. J. Applegate II, 10. R. Olschewske Jr., 11. S. Usborne, 12. J. Moller, 13. M. Gloska, 14. G. Zack.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks (20 laps): 1. J. Pietrowicz, 2. B. Fitzgibbons, 3. A. Hunt, 4. E. Stevens, 5. J. Evans, 6. B. Barrown, 7. B. Lloyd, 8. S. Doucette, 9. M. Watkins, 10. R. Hawker.
