Hannibal baseball practice 2023

A couple Hannibal baseball players hit the batting cages during a recent practice at Hannibal High School.

 Ben Grieco photo

HANNIBAL — After graduating eight seniors last year, Hannibal varsity baseball coach Joe Meyer said he knows he has a young team.

Without a youth baseball program in Hannibal, modified baseball players might be playing their “first or second year” of the sport. Meyer added that kids would have to travel to Fulton to play Little League, but he doesn’t “think (they’re) as cemented into that as (they) used to be.”

Recommended for you