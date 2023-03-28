HANNIBAL — After graduating eight seniors last year, Hannibal varsity baseball coach Joe Meyer said he knows he has a young team.
Without a youth baseball program in Hannibal, modified baseball players might be playing their “first or second year” of the sport. Meyer added that kids would have to travel to Fulton to play Little League, but he doesn’t “think (they’re) as cemented into that as (they) used to be.”
And without a junior varsity team for the Warriors, Meyer said “there’s no real projection from modified to varsity.” With how young Hannibal is for the 2023 season, Meyer said he’s teaching some things “at the varsity level that (he’s) never really had to teach before.”
“It’s really preparing for my Little League coaching career. My son is at that age where we’re at coach pitch,” Meyer joked. “Baseball’s one of those sports where you do drills in Little League that professionals do. It’s funny to see that you’re teaching the same stuff, but you have to talk about it differently at each level.”
Meyer, now in his sixth year as head coach at Hannibal, added that last year’s senior class was “the heart and soul for a long time” for the Warriors, and the team lost a lot of depth on the mound.
This year, the Warriors have six pitchers listed on the roster, but the question that remains for Meyer is “who can (he) rely on when (they) need the big out in the seventh inning?”
With a younger team comes a unique situation. Meyer does know Hannibal will be “strong behind the plate,” with the Warriors returning freshman catcher Alex Miller, who was a first-team all-league selection for Division III in the OHSL last season.
Miller will also see some time on the mound, Meyer said.
Miller led the Warriors with 18 hits last season and nine runs batted in. He mentioned he’d like to hit his first varsity home run this season.
“It feels like you’re one of the older kids. They all treat you with respect. You look to help the other freshmen that are coming up to this level,” Miller said of being a freshman with varsity experience. “I just want to improve every season and do the best I can.”
Christopher Weldin, another freshman, will also be behind the plate.
“One catcher just looks like a senior compared to the other one in terms of the way he’s helping him develop, because we’re going to need both to be successful,” Meyer said. “Seeing some of the older guys or more experienced guys also teaching the younger guys, I think that’s going to be our asset this year — these guys are going to get along so well. No matter the outcome, they’re going have each other’s backs and find a way to have fun out there.”
Hannibal also returns junior Logan Longley — who was second-team all-league last season — and senior Noah Waldron.
Longley said he has a personal goal of upping his steals, along with his doubles and triples, from last year. A speedy outfielder, Meyer said he told his players to not expect him “to give Longley any signs on the bases.”
“When he’s on base, he’s stealing,” Meyer said.
“I’m trying to hit 32 (stolen bases),” Longley said. “That’s my football number.”
Waldron, who recorded 13 hits as a junior, said he wants to improve his personal batting average. He’s also potentially moving to shortstop this season after playing second base last season. “I hope that’s an easy change,” he added.
“I feel like a lot of people are going to overlook us because we have 10th-graders and freshmen,” Waldron said. “I think we have a solid team.”
Hannibal finished with a 7-13 record last year. The Warriors made it last year after being pushed in as the No. 17 seed in Class B, but lost in a play-in game, 19-4, to Central Valley Academy.
Even though Section III has open sectionals this year, Waldron noted he wants to hit the qualifying mark for the section tournament.
“I just want us to have good chemistry and do our best to try and have a winning season for the first time in awhile,” Longley said.
Hannibal’s 2023 campaign is slated to begin April 3 at county rival Mexico. The Warriors’ first home game is scheduled for April 7 vs. Port Byron at noon.
“From the open gyms from the first few days of tryouts and now into weeks of practice, they’re getting better every single day. It’s just going to be a matter of, when we go out and compete with the other schools, can we compete at their level?” Meyer said. “Coach (Wayne) Taplin from Pulaski, I used to play for him in summer league, and would always say when he brought his freshmen up, ‘It’s baptism by fire.’ That’s what we’re dealing with. You’re going to be thrown right into it this year — so do your best and have fun.”
