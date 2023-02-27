Oswego State 2023 League Title

The Oswego State men’s basketball team celebrates with its 2023 SUNYAC Championship banner and trophy following its 74-63 victory over Brockport State for the Lakers’ second consecutive league title.

 Spencer Bates photo

OSWEGO — For the first time since 1965, the Oswego State men’s basketball team secured back-to-back SUNYAC titles and in doing so, punched its ticket to the NCAA Div. III National Championship.

The Lakers defeated Brockport State 74-63 in the SUNYAC Championship on Saturday. That win came after some difficulties against SUNY New Paltz on Friday.

