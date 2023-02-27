OSWEGO — For the first time since 1965, the Oswego State men’s basketball team secured back-to-back SUNYAC titles and in doing so, punched its ticket to the NCAA Div. III National Championship.
The Lakers defeated Brockport State 74-63 in the SUNYAC Championship on Saturday. That win came after some difficulties against SUNY New Paltz on Friday.
Oswego State head coach Jason Leone had harsh words for his team’s defense, mentioning how it was some of the “worst” defensive communication he’s seen in his time at Oswego State. However, he did save some credit for his team as the Lakers got across the finish line at the end.
“I’m really proud of the guys because every single part of what I watched tonight, typically a team would lose,” Leone said. “So, the fact that we won the game, these guys deserve a ton of credit for that.”
Ahead of the Lakers’ matchup against Brockport, which defeated SUNY Cortland 65-53 in their semifinal matchup, Leone credited his opponents, noting how his team has needed to play its best whenever the two sides matched up this season. He also said that he had no doubts that his team would show up to play the next day.
Show up they did.
Oswego State came out of the gates firing. The Lakers, led by guard Ahkee Anderson’s excellent shooting, went up 23-9. But it was Cartier Bowman who had an early impact for Oswego State. Several possessions were won and kept alive by the first-year Laker through hard fought put-backs and rebounds on both ends of the court.
Anderson’s efficiency, however, continued throughout the half as he led all scorers after the first 20 minutes with 14 points. Right behind him was Brockport’s Wallace and Mekhi Beckett who both had a good half, combining for 25 of their team’s 33 first-half points.
The Lakers took a 46-33 lead into the break as they improved on their errors from the previous day. However, Oswego State was still far from out of the water.
Early buckets were traded between the sides as the second half began. But for the Lakers, their well ran dry about five minutes into the half. The Golden Eagles went on a 12-3 scoring run with little resistance given by Oswego State. After the Lakers’ lone 3-pointer during that run, they went six-and-a-half minutes without scoring another point. A Laker lead that was once as high as 15 points was cut to six.
It was none other than Anderson and Bowman who jump started Oswego State back into the contest.
With time dwindling down, the Lakers were successful in seeing out their lead and at the sound of the final buzzer, the Lakers, with a teary-eyed Jason Leone, had secured their first ever back-to-back SUNYAC titles since 1965. The gym boomed with the sounds of cheers as the campus embraced their champions.
Following the immediate celebrations, the SUNYAC Men’s Basketball All-Tournament Team was announced.
Bowman was named the tournament’s most valuable player. Bowman gave a huge amount of credit for his performances on the weekend to Leone for bringing him to the Lakers in the first place.
“Coach Leone and I talked in the summer and he said, ‘If you come here, you’re going to enjoy it. If you want to be a winner, come here,” Bowman said. “We knew Brockport was a good team and we just had to fight and to be honest it feels amazing. It was my first time playing in a conference championship and I just have no words.”
Also named to the all-tournament team from Oswego State were Jeremiah Sparks and Devin Green.
Leone was also held somewhat speechless after securing the first back-to-back SUNYAC titles for the Lakers in over half a century. He spilled over in appreciation for his team and his staff as he said how they’re closer than just a team.
“I’m so happy for the guys, my assistant coaches, all the guys that I’ve coached here, and past alums. We’re at an all-time high with this program right now in terms of enthusiasm and people getting on board,” Leone said. “It’s a true family and it’s all just nice to see.”
With their conference title, the Lakers also punched their ticket to the NCAA Championship with an automatic bid.
Announced on Monday, Oswego State will host a pod this weekend for the NCAA Division III tournament’s first round. The Lakers will host Marymount (Virginia). The other two teams traveling to Oswego are Albertus Magnus and John Carroll University.
