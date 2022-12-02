FULTON — The Fulton varsity boys basketball team will try to maintain its hot start when it plays at Baldwinsville Thursday.
Fulton rolled in its season-opening game 70-58 over Watertown this week at G. Ray Bodley High School.
Sam Cotton led the way for the Raiders with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.
Junior Tyler Ditton exploded for 20 points in his first varsity game. His night included six 3-pointers, five of those in the first half.
Aiden Trude and Trevor Hendrickson added eight and seven points, respectively.
“I’m really proud of this team and this program,” Fulton coach Sean Broderick said after the win. “Watertown is a very tough opponent to open up with. They are so well coached and play so hard. It was a great test for us at the start of the season.”
Broderick said the Raiders have great senior leadership with Cotton and Hendrickson plus five other seniors. “That certainly had an impact tonight,” he said. “Their leadership and toughness pulled us through.”
Fulton’s bench also contributed. Eight Raiders scored and nine played in the first half.
“Like many teams right now, we are overcoming the beginning of the season injuries and typical physical ailments that come with the start of the season,” Broderick said.
The Raiders figure to benefit from the off days until the Thursday clash with B’ville.
