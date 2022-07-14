Autograph night part of Saturday’s Oswego Speedway program

OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway on Saturday will have a three-division program plus Autograph Night, sponsored by Oswego County Media Group.
There will be a 50-lap feature for the Novelis Supermodifieds, a 30-lap main event for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and a 25-lap feature for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
Pit gates will open at 2 p.m., with the grandstands opening and practice starting at 3:15 p.m.
Group time trials are set for 4:30 p.m., followed by the driver autograph session at 5:15 p.m.
Racing is set to start at 6:30 p.m.
Brandon Bellinger leads the way in the Oswego Speedway Novelis Supermodified point standings with 381 points, 20 more than Dave Danzer.
Dan Kapuscinski is atop the Pathfinder Bank SBS standings with 550 points. He holds a 57-point lead over second-place Noah Ratcliff.
In the J&S Paving 350 Supers division, Chase Locke leads the way with 502 points, 12 more than Brian Sobus.
Here’s a list of the leaders in points in each division.
Supermodifieds: Brandon Bellinger (381), Dave Danzer (361), Tyler Thompson (355), Jeff Abold (348), Joe Gosek (343), Dave Shullick Jr. (342), Logan Rayvals (328), Camden Proud (323), Dan Connors Jr. (311), Lou LeVea Jr. (305).
350 Supers: Chase Locke (502), Brian Sobus (490), Dave Cliff (458), Kyle Perry (454), Dalton Doyle (451), Mike Bruce (420), Vern LaFave (407), Tyler Thompson (264), Nicholas Kinney (239), Kali Spaulding (235).
