Noah Bwalya vs. Camden

Oswego's Noah Bwalya (middle) checks up in the Bucs' offensive half of the court during Oswego's loss to Camden on Wednesday. Bwalya had 18 points in the contest.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — A close game for 32 minutes, the Camden varsity boys basketball team pulled away at the end to take a 62-53 victory over Oswego on Wednesday.

Oswego coach Bob Connelly said the Bucs are young this season, and it’s still early in the 2022-23 season. After a couple cancellations, the loss to Camden was Oswego’s sixth contest of the campaign.

