OSWEGO — A close game for 32 minutes, the Camden varsity boys basketball team pulled away at the end to take a 62-53 victory over Oswego on Wednesday.
Oswego coach Bob Connelly said the Bucs are young this season, and it’s still early in the 2022-23 season. After a couple cancellations, the loss to Camden was Oswego’s sixth contest of the campaign.
“They’re disappointed, but they left it on the court,” Connelly said. “We’re just real inexperienced. There’s no switch for that or a button to press.”
Plus, the Bucs are fresh off a loss to Fowler on Tuesday on the road.
“Now, we’re into our league (schedule). Last night was our first league game. There’s no down team in the league this year,” Connelly said. “Non-league this year, Carthage was very good; Camden, I think, is 5-2 now. We’ve had a tough non-league schedule, too. Down the road, that’ll help us, this year, next year and the year after.”
Oswego got up early in the first quarter, thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Noah Bwalya and Cam Atkinson, and the Bucs led 12-8 after the frame.
Camden went on a couple two- and three-point runs during the second quarter, with Noah Morse nailing a few layups. The Bucs also got into foul trouble late, giving the Blue Devils some opportunities from the charity stripe with under a minute to go.
Only Connor Dean capitalized, hitting a free throw with 27.7 seconds left in the half, and it was enough to cut the deficit to 27-26 in favor of the Bucs.
“We’re just so inexperienced that one mistake could turn into a six-point swing, because you’re losing two or three (points) and they’re getting two or three (points),” Connelly said.
Camden’s offense started to wake up in the third quarter, and the Blue Devils’ shooters gained some confidence behind the 3-point arc. Dean and Ryan Leos scored back-to-back 3-pointers, followed by some more free throws toward the end of the quarter from Dean and Isaac Lynch to take a narrow lead.
With the pair of free throws from Lynch with 20.5 seconds left in the third frame, Camden took a 45-41 advantage.
The Blue Devils kept enough of a lead throughout the quarter — while utilizing play down low with Lynch scoring nine consecutive points for Camden — that forced the Bucs to foul late in the fourth quarter.
Bwalya nailed a 3-pointer with 37.9 seconds left in the game, but it wasn’t enough as Camden held on for the 62-53 victory.
“We went there the first game of the year. They beat us pretty bad. They beat us by 20 (points) easily,” Connelly said. “We’re playing better. … It’s the whole thing. A two-possession game could’ve been a couple mistakes in the first quarter.”
Atkinson led Oswego with 19 points, closely followed by Bwalya, who added 18 points. Moreno Fenty also hit double-digits, notching 10 points in the contest.
Michael Fierro contributed four points, and Tommy Kirwan recorded two points.
Oswego (0-6) travels to East Syracuse-Minoa on Friday.
“Fulton beat (ESM) up (on Tuesday). But they’re a good team. They play a different style,” Connelly said. “They play similar to us with some zone and some pressing. They’re young, but not as young as we are. It’s a tough place to play, too.”
