Local athletes competed in the Section III tennis postseason on Wednesday, with Oswego participating in the Class A tournaments at SUNY Cortland, and Fulton and Mexico participating in the Class B tournaments at the Utica Parkway Tennis Courts. Below are results from local schools:
OSWEGO
In first doubles, the team of Duncan Baker and Benjamin Braun fell in the quarterfinals to Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald of Auburn by a score of 6-2, 6-3. In second doubles, the team of Lucas Maniccia and Henry Sweeney beat Lance Bardoun and Luis Klugmann of Central Square 6-1, 6-1.
Maniccia and Sweeney advanced to the quarterfinals, where they lost to Andrew Jung and Connor Tutor of Baldwinsville 6-3, 6-2.
In first singles, Zach DeMott lost to Utica Proctor’s Richard Nguyen 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 in the first round. In second singles, Joshua Chun beat Cicero-North Syracuse’s Matthew Jordan 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Chun advanced to the semifinals, where he lost to Cameron Lukasik of Fayetteville-Manlius 6-0, 6-0.
In third singles, Marcus Baker lost to Cole Potrzeba of Liverpool by a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
FULTON
In first doubles, the team of Ryan Nichols and Kieran O’Hanlon beat Christian Loomis and Jon Massaro of Onondaga-Westhill 6-2, 7-5 in the first round. Nichols and O’Hanlon then lost to Tyler Kinne and Nolan Robinson of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-1.
In second singles, Elijah Turner defeated Carthage’s Antonio Benson 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Turner lost to Spencer Igmire of Oneida 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.
In third singles, Vincent Salerno lost to Marcellus’ Tucker Guerina 7-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
MEXICO
In first singles, Jacob Hill lost to Tyler Cranfield of Cortland 6-2, 6-3 in the first round. In second singles, Johannes Burkhart lost to Jamesville-DeWitt’s William Sharlow 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
In third singles, Owen Marsden beat Cole Maguire of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 in the opening round. Marsden lost to New Hartford’s Bryan Cho 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.