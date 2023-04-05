TULLY — The Oswego, Fulton, Mexico and Hannibal varsity track and field teams competed at the Tully Spring Break Invitational on Monday.
The Oswego boys team took third place out of 12 teams (72 points), while the girls finished sixth out of 15 teams (43 points). The Fulton boys team earned 11th place (9 points) and the girls took 10th (21 points). The Mexico girls team claimed ninth (22 points). The Hannibal boys team secured seventh (49 points) and the girls finished 12th (18 points).
Here are some of the top finishes from the teams.
OSWEGO BOYS
Daniel Dunn placed first in the 1,600-meter run, and qualified for sectionals, with a time of 4:53.33. Moreno Fenty also claimed first place in the triple jump, qualifying for both sectionals and the state qualifier meet, with a jump of 40 feet, 10.25 inches.
The 4 x 400m relay team of Kelwin Reyes, Shawn Cloonan, Aidan Evans and Fenty finished third with an overall time of 3:55.27.
In the 110m hurdles, Jamee Ekman claimed fourth (19.22) and Adam Jaskula secured sixth (19.33).
Kieran Carter finished fourth in the 400m with a sectional-qualifying time of 55.77.
Individually, Reyes took fourth in the 400m hurdles (65.72), and Ekman claimed fifth (65.76), both qualifying for sectionals.
Dunn also finished third in the 800m (2:18.65). Fenty came in second in the 200m (23.51).
The 4 x 100m throwers relay of Logan Duval, Maximus Pierce, Max Steiger and Nathan Freebern took fourth place (59.33). The 4 x 800m relay of Andrew Shaver, Ethan Hyland, Carter and Dunn finished third (9:46.99). And the 4 x 100m relay of Ekman, Parker Steffen, Cloonan and Anthony Burke finished fifth (52.29).
In the field events, Duval finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 4 inches. Pierce took fifth in the discus with a distance of 95 feet, 5 inches. Burke claimed sixth in the long jump (16 feet, 8 inches).
OSWEGO GIRLS
The 4 x 400m relay of Audrey Donovan, Noladia Blum, Anelys Moyett and Anne Niger secured third place with an overall time of 4:33.62.
Riley King claimed sixth in the 100m hurdles (19.70). In the shot put, King claimed the title with a throw of 30 feet, 8.75 inches. King also took third in the discus (75 feet, 9 inches).
Kaitlyn Donoghue took fourth in the 1,500m (5:51.07).
Niger finished second in the 800m with a time of 2:35.93.
FULTON BOYS
Cory Hyman (18.57) finished third in the 110m hurdles while Xander Belson (19.23) claimed fifth. Hyman also took sixth in the 400m hurdles (1:07.17).
FULTON GIRLS
Audriana Horton finished second in the 1,500m (5:51.07) while Joslyn Cantine took fifth (5:54.85). Horton also took fourth in the high jump, clearing a height of 4 feet, 6 inches.
The 4 x 800m relay of Kaeli McCarthy, Horton, Cantine and Olivia Bauer finished third with an overall time of 11:29.97.
The 4 x 100m relay of Luna Catano-Matip, Shelby Becraft, Caylee Young and Carin Young finished sixth (57.62).
MEXICO GIRLS
Adria Ariola finished third in the pentathlon. In the 100m hurdles, she finished in 21.40 seconds (196 points) and in the high jump, she cleared a height of 1.37 meters (481 points). In the shot put, Ariola threw a distance of 6.95 meters (352 points) and in the long jump, she had a distance of 3.16 meters (135 points). In the 800m run, Ariola finished in 2:57.45 (389 points).
Allie Poissant finished fifth in the 400m hurdles (1:18.44).
Mexico’s 4 x 100m team — no names were inputted on the MileSplit reuslts — finished third (55.86).
Grace O’Gorman claimed second in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 9.5 inches.
HANNIBAL BOYS
The 4 x 400m relay of Kyhan Babb, Jacob Soutar, Alex Scott and Cameron McNeil finished fifth with a time of 4:10.95.
In the 3,200m, Noah Melita secured third place with a time of 10:39.22. Melita also finished fourth in the 1,600m (5:08.12). In the 800m, Melita took fifth (2:23.94).
In the pentathlon, Gavin Griffin placed second overall with 1,800 points. He finished second in the 100m hurdles (22.34), earning him 188 points. In the high jump, he cleared a height of 1.55 meters (426 points). In the shot put, Griffin threw a distance of 7.60 meters (343 points), and in the long jump he threw 4.38 meters (269 points). In the 1,500m run, Griffin finished in 4:57.57 (574 points).
Alex Hall took second in the 400m hurdles (1:02.44). Hall also took third in the high jump, clearing a height of 5 feet, 6 inches.
The 4 x 100 throwers relay of Cole Hess, Connor Wayman, Soutar and Hunter Searor claimed third with an overall time of 58.67.
Hess finished second in the pole vault with a height of 9 feet.
HANNIBAL GIRLS
Lena Turaj finished second in the 100m hurdles, clocking in at 17.66. Turaj also took second in the 400m hurdles (1:12.67).
Turaj claimed fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 30 feet, 5.5 inches.
MIXED RACES
The invitational also a mixed-gender sprint medley relay. The first runner runs a 400m, the second and third runners both run a 200m while the last runner does an 800m. Oswego’s team of Brooke McMahon, Mark Bailey, Maura Dempsey and Dylan Danseco finished fourth (4:57.59). Fulton’s squad of Samantha Treneer, Luna Catano-Matip, Skylar Wilcox and Brett Reakes claimed seventh (6:02.92).
