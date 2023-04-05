TULLY — The Oswego, Fulton, Mexico and Hannibal varsity track and field teams competed at the Tully Spring Break Invitational on Monday.

The Oswego boys team took third place out of 12 teams (72 points), while the girls finished sixth out of 15 teams (43 points). The Fulton boys team earned 11th place (9 points) and the girls took 10th (21 points). The Mexico girls team claimed ninth (22 points). The Hannibal boys team secured seventh (49 points) and the girls finished 12th (18 points).

Recommended for you