Fulton’s TJ Clayton competes in the 200-yard individual medley during a swim meet in the regular season. Clayton won the 200 I.M. at the Section III Class A Championship Meet on Wednesday. He also won the 100 butterfly.
SYRACUSE — The Oswego, Fulton and Mexico varsity swimming teams competed at sectionals on Wednesday at Nottingham High School.
Fulton finished second in Class A (264 points) while Oswego took eighth in Class A (144 points). Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy won the class with 365 team points.
In Class B, Mexico finished fourth with 275 points. New Hartford won Class B with an astounding 616 points.
The State Qualifier meet, also known as the Falwell Cup — which takes the top 24 times in Section III — is scheduled for Friday at Nottingham.
Here are the podium finishes for all the teams.
FULTON
Fulton’s 200-yard medley relay of Christopher Mandart, T.J. Clayton, Bryce Rogers and Logan Ames finished second with an overall time of 1:38.68, which qualified the squad for the state meet.
Rogers also took second in the 200 freestyle, clocking in at 1:47.51.
Clayton claimed the Class A crown in the 200 individual medley, finishing in 2:03.72, dropping 0.24 seconds off his seed drop. Clayton also took the top spot in the 100 butterfly with a state-qualifying time of 53.08.
In the 50 freestyle, Ames finished sixth with a 22.80.
Will Patterson finished second in the 11-dive event with a final score of 437.45. Diving took place on Saturday. In the State Qualifier meet on Tuesday, Patterson hit the qualifying mark, posting a 453.25. The state-qualifying mark is 450.00.
In a unique situation, Rogers and Mandart finished in a tie for third in the 100 freestyle. Both swimmers clocked in at 49.40. Also in the event, Ames took seventh, clocking in at 51.04.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Clayton, Ames, Mandart and Rogers also took first place with a state-qualifying time of 1:29.67, just edging out second-place Cicero-North Syracuse (1:29.92).
Individually, Mandart finished fourth in the 100 backstroke, finishing in 57.25.
OSWEGO
The 200 medley relay of Quinten Denkenberger, Treyse Miller, Cooper Dawson and Shane Bond secured sixth place with an overall time of 1:46.59.
Individually, Miller finished fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:06.72), dropping nearly eight seconds off his seed time. Miller took the Class A crown in the 100 breaststroke, clocking in at 1:02.44.
In the 500 freestyle, Denkenberger dropped 16 seconds off his seed time to take fifth.
The 400 freestyle relay of Bond, Denkenberger, Dawson and Miller finished fifth with an overall time of 3:33.73.
MEXICO
The 200 medley relay of Bill Mills, Alex Martha, Stefano Magro and John Rice finished in second with an overall time of 1:46.72.
Magro claimed fifth in the 200 individual medley, posting a time of 2:17.96. Rice took seventh with a 2:18.66.
Andrew Harriger posted a 423.05 in the 11-dive event on Saturday. In the State Qualifier meet, Harriger claimed seventh with a 395.05.
Mills took the Class B crown in the 100 butterfly, posting a 55.92. Rice finished in fifth in the event, clocking in at 1:02.11. Magro took seventh, finishing in 1:02.73.
Mills also took the top spot in the 100 backstroke with a 54.98.
Aiden Bartlett finished sixth in the 500 freestyle, dropping 20 seconds off his seed time (6:02.60).
The 200 freestlye relay squad of Marthia, Bartlett, Harriger and Aiden DeGroff took fourth with an overall time of 1:47.91.
In the 100 breaststroke, Marthia claimed fifth, posting a 1:09.52.
The group of Rice, DeGroff, Magro and Mills claimed second in the 400 freestyle relay with an overall time of 3:39.96.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.