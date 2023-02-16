TJ Clayton vs. FM

Fulton’s TJ Clayton competes in the 200-yard individual medley during a swim meet in the regular season. Clayton won the 200 I.M. at the Section III Class A Championship Meet on Wednesday. He also won the 100 butterfly.

 Ben Grieco photo

SYRACUSE — The Oswego, Fulton and Mexico varsity swimming teams competed at sectionals on Wednesday at Nottingham High School.

Fulton finished second in Class A (264 points) while Oswego took eighth in Class A (144 points). Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy won the class with 365 team points.

Recommended for you