EAST SYRACUSE — The Oswego modified cross country teams concluded their 2022 season by competing at the Salt City Athletic Conference Meet at East Syracuse-Minoa.
The 1.8-mile course was challenging. However, the soft ground and cold conditions did not stop the Bucs from turning in some solid finishes, Coach Brad Shannon said.
The Oswego boys team placed fourth overall. Dylan Danseco was the highest-placing Buccaneer runner. Excellent efforts were also turned in by Luke Braun, Zach Steiger, Julius Garabito, Jack Dewey, Carter Galletta, Parker Storms, Samuel Arthur, Kolton Roy, Noah Harris, Noah Liddle, Toby Helton, Trevor Griffiths, and Parker Killmeyer.
The Oswego girls team also placed fourth overall. Maria Sweet was the top-finishing Buccaneer.
Shannon said that excellent efforts were also turned in by Natalia Ramos, Aubrey Loomis, Reagan Wood, Lyla Malley, Alison Paura, Abigail Peters, Adriana Patchen, Mikayla Geroux, Chloe Adams, Jade Scheg, Maria Saltalamacchia and Kyndra Johnson.
Oswego girls lacrosse goes 3-1 at tourney
AUBURN — A girls lacrosse team from Oswego traveled to Auburn on Saturday to play in the Champions for Life Tournament at Everest Park.
The Oswego girls played a total of four games in the 5/6 division.
After suffering a loss to the Heat in the first game, the team followed with three consecutive wins against Empress Gold, CYCLA, and Auburn to finish in second place in its flight division.
It was a successful day of lacrosse for everyone.
Players on the team included Allie Gurney, Abbie Mulcahey, Rowan Mott, Hailey Freebern, Lillie VanGorder, Nikki Licatese, Josie Randall, Mia Gibson, Claire Hall, Caroline Furlong, Sophia Waite, Carsyn Wills, Anna Koskowski, Kayleigh Cough, and Katie Auler.
The coaches were Jen Mulcahey, Tabitha Pelkey, Hannah Koster, and Ellen Gibson.
Oswego State women’s soccer team secures a spot in the SUNYAC playoffs
NEW PALTZ — The Oswego State women’s soccer team tied host New Paltz 2-2 on Saturday.
With the tie, the Lakers secured a spot in the upcoming SUNY Athletic Conference playoffs.
Amber McDermott opened the game’s scoring at 29:02 for the Lakers.
Gaby Treble scored at 3:56 of the second half to tie it for the Hawks. New Paltz grabbed a 2-1 lead on Addison Weiner’s goal 24 minutes into the second half.
Graisa Madden scored the tying goal for the Lakers with 13 minutes to go in the second half.
Oswego State finished its regular season at 3-3-3 in the SUNYAC and 8-5-4 overall. New Paltz is 6-2-1 in the SUNYAC and 10-3-2 overall.
The Lakers face the Plattsburgh Cardinals at Plattsburgh at 1 p.m. Saturday in the SUNYAC playoffs.
Laker spikers edge Oneonta, 3-2
ONEONTA — The Oswego State women’s volleyball team defeated host Oneonta 3-2 on Saturday.
The Lakers took the match 25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11. Oswego State improved to 5-4 in the SUNY Athletic Conference and 17-9 overall.
Oneonta is 2-7 in the SUNYAC and 10-11 overall.
Emma Fiorentine led the Lakers in kills with 16. Cara Simplicio had 11 kills, and Grace Taylor had 10.
McKenna Corbin had 38 assists, four aces, and seven digs.
Other leaders were Kaylee Troy with 10 digs, and Ally Natale with nine digs.
Oswego State will head to Scranton, Pennsylvania for a matchup against Marywood University on Saturday.
