OSWEGO — Just call Tyler Antonucci a home-grown hockey player.
With the exception of three years at Oswego State, he witnessed the growth and change of New Jersey hockey. From when he first started skating around 4 years old, to growing up in youth and junior hockey, he was part of a culture change.
He played with the New Jersey Avalanche organization, was part of the Bergen Catholic hockey team and eventually finished up with the New Jersey Titans of the North American Hockey League.
And Antonucci did it all in his own backyard, hailing from Saddle Brook, New Jersey.
“Being able to play juniors at home in front of a bunch of different people who were supporting you, you just knew the guys before from showcases, summer tournaments, and other teams. We were all able to come together and just win games and change the way the league was playing, and it was pretty special,” Antonucci said. “Being able to do it at home was something else, because you had all your family and friends within short driving distance being able to come (to games). There wasn’t really that type of hockey anywhere else in the area.”
But at a younger age, hockey at a higher level wasn’t something Antonucci was sure he could pursue. With some of the teams he was on, he was the “last defenseman, or borderline making the team.”
Then came opportunities at Bergen Catholic with new coaches from New York, and then those same coaches took over the Avalanche program, “totally changing the culture of that program,” turning it into a truly selects program.
Craig Doremus and the New Jersey Titans came calling, and Antonucci got the chance to keep playing at home, and was eventually named captain his second year with the program. In two years, he played 108 regular-season games with 65 points.
Antonucci was part of a group of New Jersey players that came up together — either playing with or against each other — that just had a different “swagger” about them, he said.
The Titans played all over the country with the NAHL, going to Alaska for a couple weeks and playing in the Minnesota showcase
“Just playing at the Titans, meeting people from literally everywhere in the country, bringing new guys in all the time, almost like that professional hockey vibe — it’s just your job,” Antonucci said.
After some Division I offers didn’t pan out, Antonucci started exploring the Division III level, and garnered some interest from then-Oswego State men’s hockey assistant coach Mark Digby.
Following a couple visits, plus an interaction with head coach Ed Gosek, Antonucci was sold on coming to play for the Lakers.
“I visited one time. I don’t think it was for a game, and I didn’t stay overnight. It was just a quick trip up with my dad,” Antonucci said. “I knew that this would be a great place to play.”
Antonucci knew a few players coming in — such as Aaron Huffnagle and Mike Gillespie, both being from New Jersey and New York — but he was part of a group that had some leadership that made it “easy to be a freshman.”
“Devin Campbell, the first day I got here, he was at my house moving my furniture with me, just being the captain he was. Cam Berry, words can’t describe how good of a person Cam is,” Antonucci said. “Playing nine games, I didn’t expect that much. I didn’t know how many I was going to play. But I was OK with any number to be honest.”
Antonucci’s playing time was limited while with Oswego State, playing in just 41 games while notching nine points. But there were still a lot of moments he made an impact, especially off the ice.
“He was our (Student-Athlete Advisory Committee) representative, and he did a great job with the community,” Gosek said. “He would do anything that was asked of him.”
His off-the-ice impact is also one of his top memories: helping the community, and embracing the community that is Oswego.
“I had two parents come up to me and talk about me doing drills with their daughter on Sunday morning at 8 a.m., and how she scored four goals in her game one day, and she told her parents to say that two of them were for me,” Antonucci said. “It’s those things that people don’t understand how important or impactful they are.”
His time as a Laker brings some key on-ice memories, too, such as playing in Italy entering his sophomore season in August with the rest of the team — an opportunity that doesn’t just come around.
“The things we got to see, the things we got to do, just team bonding and team chemistry, it took a different turn when we got to do that,” he said.
But now that college hockey is over, it’s the Oswego community that Antonucci will remember, just like with growing up and playing hockey in his home state of New Jersey.
“You learn a lot of things being here, and being part of a community like Oswego,” Antonucci said. “You go to your first job interview, and nobody’s going to ask how many games you played. They’re going to ask what you did at school. It’s those things that make this place different and special from other places, and I’m really happy that I got to be a Laker.”
