All stars announced for high school basketball Mar 22, 2023 7 hrs ago

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Onondaga High School League and Salt City Athletic Conference recently announced all-stars for the 2022-23 basketball season.

OHSL — girls

Mexico, which plays in Division II, saw Anyssia Ingersoll named Player of the Year, while Dominick Anthony was crowned Coach of the Year. Ingersoll was also named to the first team for Division II, and Emma Lawler earned second-team honors.

In Division III, Hannibal's Tenly Baker and Samantha Emmons were both first team selections.

SCAC — boys

Fulton's Sam Cotton was named Co-Player of the Year for the Empire Division alongside Auburn's DeSean Strachan. Tyler Ditton and Trevor Hendrickson, both of Fulton, earned third-team honors. Oswego's Noah Bwalya also took home third-team honors.

Aiden Trude and Aidan Baldwin, both of Fulton, and Camden Atkinson, of Oswego, were honorable mentions for the Empire Division. 

SCAC — girls

Oswego's Sophia Babcock garnered first-team honors in the Empire Division.

Named to the second team were Adriana Ellis, of Oswego, and Kayla McCraith, of Fulton.

Earning honorable mentions were Carleigh Patterson and Maddie Baum, both of Fulton, and Maria Sweet, of Oswego.
