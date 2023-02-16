Teajinn Ingersoll at Phoenix

Mexico's Teajinn Ingersoll (left) protects the ball as he goes for a layup while Phoenix's Lincoln Kearsey attempts to block the shot. Phoenix topped Mexico 70-48 in the first round of the Section III Class B playoffs.

 Ben Grieco photo

PHOENIX — In what was ultimately its last game of the season, the Mexico varsity boys basketball team used a different lineup.

Coach Jon Gagnon “infused some youth” into the lineup to try to get the energy up. And for the first few minutes of the game, it worked. The Tigers went on a 9-0 run to start the game before Phoenix called a timeout.

