PHOENIX — In what was ultimately its last game of the season, the Mexico varsity boys basketball team used a different lineup.
Coach Jon Gagnon “infused some youth” into the lineup to try to get the energy up. And for the first few minutes of the game, it worked. The Tigers went on a 9-0 run to start the game before Phoenix called a timeout.
Then the Firebirds responded with eight points of their own, forcing Mexico to call for a pause in the action. Both teams traded baskets to close out the frame, but Phoenix’s Lincoln Kersey went on a breakaway layup with a few seconds left in the quarter to tie the game 14-14.
Phoenix went on a small run to start the second stanza and never looked back, coasting to a 70-48 victory over Mexico in the first round of the Section III Class B tournament on Thursday.
Despite the strong opening, Gagnon said the Tigers just weren’t able to maintain that energy for 32 minutes.
“Coming into sectionals with a mediocre record, I don’t think anybody really thought we played well enough to deserve sectionals, that was the first thing,” Gagnon said. “But, we had a close trip to an in-county rival and the kids were excited about it,”
The Firebirds opened the second quarter with 12 unanswered points before Mexico’s Mason Zych finally responded with a jump shot. The Tigers went on a run of their own to close out the second quarter to get within two points.
But Phoenix’s Zack Henderson and Kersey both recorded layups in the last 20 seconds to take a 33-27 advantage into halftime.
“I can count on one hand how many times we got off to a lead this year. Typically the first and third quarters have been our Achilles heel,” Gagnon said. “I think the energy we put into that first quarter to take the lead, believe it or not, I think it was just such as shock to us that it was hard it sustain it.”
Phoenix’s offense came out firing in the third quarter, and Kersey drained three consecutive 3-pointers within a minute and 20 seconds before Zych responded with a shot from beyond the arc as well with 4:10 left in the third.
“We lost track of Kersey a lot tonight,” Gagnon said. “It’s hard to overcome that.”
While the teams went back and forth in the remainder of the third quarter, the damage had been done and the Firebirds led 56-36 after the frame.
The Tigers had a small run in the fourth quarter with seven straight points in the middle of the frame, but Phoenix secured the 70-48 win.
Despite the score, Gagnon said a lot of his younger players stepped up. “I think the future is bright,” he added.
“Regardless of the score of the game, I’m proud of the kids’ energy. They showed up,” Gagnon said. “It just didn’t turn out the way we wanted to. We’ve got a lot to look forward to.”
Zych led Mexico with 17 points. Wyatt Chamberlain added nine points. Mason Zemotel tacked on eight points. Brayden Mack scored six points.
Teajinn Ingersoll, Carter Robert and Jackson LaParr contributed two points apiece. Malachi Forsthoffer rounded out the Tigers’ scoring with one point.
Mexico finishes with a 5-16 record in Gagnon’s first year at the helm. The Tigers graduate six seniors this season: Zych, Russell, LaParr, Ingersoll, Forsthoffer and Ryan Romanowski.
Gagnon said his message to the seniors was not to focus on the last loss, but the memories they’ve made with the team.
“I told (the seniors) in the locker room that every senior ends their career at some point. Very few are lucky enough to end the perfect way. Everybody ends, and unfortunately for us, it ended tonight in Phoenix,” Gagon said. “I had a lot of these guys when they were in elementary school when they were 5 years old. So we’ve been through a lot together. They laid the foundation for the younger kids, and hopefully these guys can step up. We can only get better from here on out.”
But Gagnon said the younger players have impressed him in the last month. They’ve been in Gagnon’s office watching film, and they’re “eager to just keep playing,” he noted. The Tigers will take a small break with February recess coming up, but Gagnon plans on putting in the work during the offseason.
He noted there’s a tournament the team is entering up in Watertown in March, and plans are in place to join a summer league. Gagnon said the younger players are understanding that dedication has to be put on the court outside of the normal November to February high school basketball season. “These guys have got to play basketball,” Gagnon said.
“Going forward, what you got to see tonight was some of the younger guys step up. I think the future is bright. Those guys have chemistry together. That’s the bright spot I’d take out of this game,” Gagnon said. “In order to compete against teams from Watertown, Syracuse and Utica, we’ve got to play more basketball. … The message is, ‘We’re going to take a little break and then get right back at it.’”
