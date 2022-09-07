Adam Pierson building off notebook for improvements in rookie season

Adam Pierson competes in Super DIRTcar Series action. Pierson finished a career-best second in the recent SummerFAST race at Land of Legends Raceway.

 Paul Arch photo

WEST LEBANON — Adam Pierson comes from a long line of racecar drivers. His father was a driver along with his grandfather and uncles. When Adam was 16, his father put him behind the wheel of a racecar, because as Pierson said, it was just “in his blood.”

That led to the East Corinth, Vermont native competing in several different divisions including Sportsman Modifieds, 358 Modifieds, USAC Midgets, D2 Midgets and Sprint cars before entering his rookie year with the Super DIRTcar Series this season.

