Abold is crowned ‘Mr. Supermodified’ at Oswego; Locke cruises to ‘Mr. 350 Supers’ title

Chase Locke poses Saturday in Oswego Speedway victory lane after winning the 30-lap feature for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.

 Jim Feeney photo

OSWEGO — Jeff Abold held off Dave Shullick Jr. to take the $10,000-to-win “Mr. Novelis Supermodified” race on Saturday at Oswego Speedway.

Also on C’s Beverage Center Night, Chase Locke took the checkered flag in the $2,000-to-win “Mr. J&S Paving 350 Supers” event, and Mexico’s Mike Bond triumphed in the $1,500-to-win “Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS” race.

