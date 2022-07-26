Abold is crowned ‘Mr. Supermodified’ at Oswego; Locke cruises to ‘Mr. 350 Supers’ title

OSWEGO — Jeff Abold held off Dave Shullick Jr. to take the $10,000-to-win “Mr. Novelis Supermodified” race on Saturday at Oswego Speedway.
Also on C’s Beverage Center Night, Chase Locke took the checkered flag in the $2,000-to-win “Mr. J&S Paving 350 Supers” event, and Mexico’s Mike Bond triumphed in the $1,500-to-win “Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS” race.
Abold started seventh in the 75-lap supermodified feature and quickly motored toward the front. Shullick, winner of the previous two Novelis Supermodified features at Oswego, applied pressure throughout the late stages of the race, but couldn’t get by Abold.
Shullick settled for second place. Completing the top five were Tyler Thompson, Brandon Bellinger, and Dan Connors Jr.
Rounding out the top 10 were Dave Danzer, Logan Rayvals, Joe Gosek, Tim Snyder, and Jack Patrick.
In the 30-lap main event for the J&S Paving 350 Supers, Chase Locke started sixth and quickly took control of the feature on his way to the win.
Locke, 16, dominated the 350 Supers race and expanded his points lead. He notched his second-career win, worth $2,000 and the “Mr. 350 Supers” crown.
“The car was really on rails tonight,” he said, adding thanks for his sponsors and his racing team. “My dad always puts together a car that I think should have a much better driver in it sometimes, but I’d say we did pretty good tonight.”
Kyle Perry and Dave Cliff led the field to the initial green flag, with Perry inching out in front from the bottom part of the speedway.
Locke effortlessly drove around the outside of championship contender Sobus, Dalton Doyle, and Mike Bruce in the opening laps to pull in behind Cliff for second.
Locke next went to the outside of Cliff in turn 1, and used the same move on Perry one lap later, stealing the race lead on lap 8.
Locke opened up a huge advantage over Perry, who held solidly in the runner-up spot until lapped traffic shook things up with 10 laps to go. Josh Sokolic, a rookie in the division, worked his way past Sobus, Doyle, and Bruce to take over fourth. When the leaders caught traffic, Cliff got a bit out of shape in between turns 1 and 2, opening the door for Sokolic to take advantage for third place.
It looked like Perry would hold on for second, but coming to the white flag, Sokolic got the run he needed to steal second place.
Locke won big with nearly a half track advantage ahead of Sokolic, Sobus, Perry, and Cliff in the top five.
Mike Bond came out of retirement and captured the win in the 35-lap feature for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers. Once Bond gained the point, he held off repeated challenges by points leader Dan Kapuscinski the rest of the way.
Kapuscinski placed second, followed by Noah Ratcliff, Andrew Schartner, and Greg O’Connor.
Speedway notes
Tyler Thompson and Dave Danzer won 12-lap supermodified heats. Michael Barnes turned in the fastest lap time (15.787) during group time trials.
Brian Sobus and Dave Cliff won 10-lap heats for the 350 Supers. Chase Locke had the fastest lap time (17.006) during qualifying.
Dan Kapuscinski, Mike Bond, and Jesse Bearup won 10-lap heats for the Small-Block Supers. Bond had the fastest lap time (18.582) during qualifying.
Oswego Speedway is off this Saturday, July 30, but will return to action on Aug. 6 when JP Jewelers and Burke’s Do It Best Home Center present Retro Night at the races featuring the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and the second appearance of the season by the Sunoco New York Super Stocks.
Feature finishes
Supermodifieds (75 laps): 1. Jeff Abold (05), 2. Dave Shullick Jr. (95), 3. Tyler Thompson (98T), 4. Brandon Bellinger (02), 5. Dan Connors Jr. (01), 6. Dave Danzer (52), 7. Logan Rayvals (94), 8. Joe Gosek (00), 9. Tim Snyder (0), 10. Jack Patrick (90), 11. Ryan Locke (37), 12. Camden Proud (54), 13. Michael Barnes (68), 14. Jerry Curran (99).
350 Supers (30 laps): 1. Chase Locke (88), 2. Josh Sokolic (26), 3. Brian Sobus (45), 4. Kyle Perry (20), 5. Dave Cliff (50), 6. Mike McVetta (75), 7. Jason Spaulding (23), 8. Jon Tesoriero (99), 9. Vern LaFave (97), 10. Dalton Doyle (08), 11. Mike Bruce (22).
Small-Block Supers (35 laps): 1. Mike Bond (99), 2. Dan Kapuscinski (23), 3. Noah Ratcliff (73), 4. Andrew Schartner (18), 5. Greg O’Connor (90), 6. Tony Pisa (89), 7. Rob Wirth (04), 8. Tony DeStevens (24), 9. Jude Parker (00), 10. Brad Haynes (88), 11. Jordan Sullivan (2), 12. Brian Sobus (14B), 13. Jesse Bearup (37), 14. D.J. Shuman (62), 15. Josh Wallace (49), 16. Griffin Miller (9), 17. Jonathan Carson (27), 18. Darrick Hilton (66), 19. Ryan Gunther (22), 20. Cameron Rowe (77).
