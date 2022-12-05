Ian Cady hockey vs. New Hartford

Oswego's Ian Cady tries to get around the New Hartford defense Monday during the Bucs' 4-2 loss to the Spartans at Fort Ontario. Cady scored Oswego's first goal in the loss.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys hockey team fell to a tough New Hartford squad Monday 4-2 at the Fort Ontario Ice Skating Rink, but head coach Kevin Ahern said the Bucs “just came up a little bit short.”

Oswego had a pair of third-period goals — one of which tied the game 1-1 early in the frame — but goals later in the period from the Spartans pushed them to victory. Ahern said he thought the team was flat.

