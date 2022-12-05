OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys hockey team fell to a tough New Hartford squad Monday 4-2 at the Fort Ontario Ice Skating Rink, but head coach Kevin Ahern said the Bucs “just came up a little bit short.”
Oswego had a pair of third-period goals — one of which tied the game 1-1 early in the frame — but goals later in the period from the Spartans pushed them to victory. Ahern said he thought the team was flat.
“We just struggled all night to put things together. We were a stride off,” he said. “The kids worked hard, and they were frustrated. They knew it. They all knew we were just off.”
The Bucs fended off several chances from New Hartford in the first period. It wasn’t until Owen Baldwin was called for cross-checking with 2:25 left in the frame that the Spartans finally took advantage.
After an initial shot, the puck was loose in front of the crease and Gabriel Syrotinski finally poked the puck into the back of the net with 1:07 left in the period. Oswego goaltender Riley Wallace stopped 13 shots otherwise in the period.
Despite opportunities for both sides in the second period, both goaltenders remained perfect in the frame. Wallace stopped eight shots while New Hartford’s Mike Vetter made 13 stops. Oswego had several shots and rebound opportunities on a few different power plays — including five-minute major — but couldn’t cash in.
And down only 1-0, even though “things weren’t going well,” Ahern said “it wasn’t time to panic” going into the third frame.
“We just had some guys that got dinged up tonight and we had to change things around a little bit,” Ahern said. “We were going to fight through it and do it together.”
The Bucs finally responded just 1:21 into the period after Ian Cady scored on a loose puck in front, tying the game 1-1. His goal was unassisted.
After a no-goal call for the Spartans, who were offside, with 12:32 left in the game, it was Syrotinski who scored on a one-timer with 11:44 left it to make it 2-1. Then Dan Paciello picked up a rebound goal with 9:07 left to make it 3-1.
With a couple minutes left, Wallace was pulled from goal in favor of the extra attacker, and the Spartans committed a few penalties. With a cross-checking minor to Garrett Eisenhut and then a five-minute boarding major and 10-minute misconduct to Jake Hill, the Bucs found themselves in a six-on-three power play with just 30 seconds left in the contest.
Jacob Morse made it a one-goal game at 16:55, and likely not enough time to try to tie the game. Morse’s goal was assisted by Cady and Gavin Ruggio.
“It’s something that, in the future, they need to realize they can do that. We pull our goaltender and we can score,” Ahern said. “You’ve got to look at the positive out of that. It would’ve been nice if that (late goal) was with a minute left and it might’ve been a fantastic finish. But it is what it is.”
Oswego elected to keep its net empty in the remaining time, and somehow New Hartford capitalized with a long shot into the empty net as time expired. Derek DeFazio was credited with the goal, rounding out the 4-2 final score.
With all the missed chances on a few power plays, Ahern said “special teams are (the Bucs’) focus.”
“We’ve gotten lucky at the beginning of the season with not really producing on the penalty and giving up too many short-handed goals,” he said. “That’s going to be a focus this week.”
Wallace finished the game with 31 saves in net. Ahern said there was "no doubt" that the netminder kept Oswego in the game.
“I thought that was his best outing of the season so far,” Ahern said. “If we get that from him every game, which he’s very capable of, I think that we’ll be in every hockey game and give ourselves opportunities to win games.”
Oswego (3-2) hosts Mohawk Valley in a non-league game on Thursday at Fort Ontario for a 7 p.m. puck drop.
“I look forward to it,” Ahern said. “I look forward to working on some of the things we need to work on and getting some guys some more experience.”
