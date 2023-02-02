Oswego 14U hockey team hosting Hockey Fights Cancer game
OSWEGO — When the Oswego 14U hockey team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association hosts its Hockey Fights Cancer game on Feb. 11, the off-ice meaning of the game will be twofold for coach Dan Bartlett.
The Bucs will host the Livingston Blues at the Anthony J. Crisafulli Rink at 12:30 p.m. for the Hockey Fights Cancer game.
With the age group of players — spanning between eighth- and ninth-graders — Bartlett said it’s a good time to start to build “a sense of community” and to give back. It’s an opportunity for the players to also learn how they can give back through sports.
But personally for Bartlett, the game — which will collect proceeds that will be donated to Peaceful Remedies — helps pay back just “some of the commitment” that founder Mary Gosek had.
“We were talking about different things that we might want to do. In the past, you do different things like maybe you help out with a younger team or something of that nature,” Bartlett said. “But we wanted to take a more active role with our kids, and just try to give them some awareness that they can use whatever sport they’re playing as an avenue to do other things outside of that particular sport.”
Gosek, an Oswego native who passed away in 2017 from ovarian cancer, founded Peaceful Remedies in 2015. The organization improves “the healing experience for those impacted by life altering illnesses by bringing holistic options of therapy and support to individuals in a safe and peaceful environment,” according to its website.
Bartlett, who used to be the head coach of the Oswego varsity girls program, said Gosek was a “pioneer for girls hockey” as Bartlett tried to grow the sport in central New York. Gosek’s daughter, Sarah, played for Bartlett with the Bucs.
Bartlett added it was a “no-brainer” to have the proceeds from the game to go toward Peaceful Remedies.
“Everybody’s going to have their own stories when it comes to the disease and how it impacted their family. The disease has impacted coaches on our staff and family members of our team. It reaches far beyond Peaceful Remedies. They’re just the organization that we chose to support,” Bartlett said. “Whatever I tried to do to promote girls hockey in Oswego, Mary was behind me 100%. She certainly has a special place in my heart. … She supported me with her efforts on the ice with things that her and Ed (Gosek) did for us at the college to give girls an opportunity to play. She did all of those things for us. This is just a small method that we can try and pay back some of the commitment Mary made to us.”
Even though Mary passed in 2015, a lot of the 14U players remember her — not only just being from Oswego, but they remember her from Laker hockey camps at Oswego State with the Lakers’ head coach, Ed Gosek.
Mary was the one that would check players in every morning before the daily sessions began.
“A lot of our kids have been to (hockey) camp and they remember Mrs. Gosek from when they were little guys,” Bartlett said.
Oswego’s Hockey Fights Cancer game is being supported by Constellation Energy, which helped provide funds for the game. With the funds, the Bucs designed and built specialty black and purple jerseys for the contest.
Bartlett said he’s been very impressed by Constellation’s support.
“We’re using a hockey game to serve as a rallying point for a cause that many people believe in. And that’s what makes our community what it is,” Bartlett said. “It’s why I always say that Oswego is a hockey town, because we use hockey to bring ourselves together for a lot of different things in our community.”
It was actually coincidental timing that the Oswego varsity boys hockey team also held its Teal Night — the color that is for ovarian cancer support — also in support of Peaceful Remedies on Tuesday.
Bartlett said he never talked with the varsity Bucs’ coaching staff.
“Constellation was there to support us in our efforts,” Bartlett said. “Then when we were trying to choose something timing-wise that fit our schedule, it just so happened that the varsity game was this week, and our game’s going to be (on Feb. 11).”
Hockey Fights Cancer is a national incentive that is heavily supported by the National Hockey League. NHL teams create specialty jerseys, just like Oswego did, and help raise money toward cancer research.
Oswego will raise funds through a 50/50 raffle at the Feb. 11 game, as well as different raffle baskets and tables. “I’m expecting quite a few people to attend a minor hockey game,” Bartlett added.
“This is a message to our kids that we’re doing things just like they are in the NHL, and we’re raising money just like they are in the NHL — and you’re doing it through the sport that you love,” Bartlett said. “That’s a neat thing for them to experience.”
Bartlett said the team — which is coming off a tournament championship in the Oswego Minor Hockey Association’s annual Power Play Tournament last weekend — is looking forward to “showcasing” the unique jerseys during the game.
“We’re coming off of a Power Play (Tournament) championship. … That would definitely be a high, but our players certainly have that (Hockey Fights Cancer) day circled,” Bartlett said. “We’ve worn those jerseys a couple times since we’ve gotten them, just to wear them. When we put those black and purple jerseys on, you can definitely tell it carries a little bit more weight and meaning with the boys.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.