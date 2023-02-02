Jameson Stepien 14U

Oswego 14U goaltender Jameson Stepien is pictured in the Bucs’ specialty purple and black jersey. The Bucs are hosting a Hockey Fights Cancer game on Feb. 11, and proceeds from the game will go toward Peaceful Remedies.

 Photo provided

Oswego 14U hockey team hosting Hockey Fights Cancer game

OSWEGO — When the Oswego 14U hockey team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association hosts its Hockey Fights Cancer game on Feb. 11, the off-ice meaning of the game will be twofold for coach Dan Bartlett.

Recommended for you