CORTLAND — The Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team saw its season come to an end on Friday, falling 16-7 to Honeoye Falls-Lima (HFL) in the Class C state semifinals at SUNY Cortland.
But, despite the loss, the Red Raiders simply enjoyed the ride.
“I’m really grateful that this season went like this,” said Fulton senior Courtney Bednarz. “I’m so proud of this team for how far we’ve gone and what we’ve accomplished this year. We really made a name for ourselves, and I’m just so proud of our team. I’m so happy to be a part of it.”
“It’s everything,” said head coach Brandon Weaver. “It’s everything, hopefully, to the girls. Today’s a sad day, but looking back, we had a great, successful season. I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls to get us to this point.”
“I’m honored to be on the team,” said Anna Bednarz. “First team to go to states for Fulton girls lacrosse, and I’m proud of my teammates for how far we’ve come. … It’s awesome to be a part of something like this. It’s a good feeling when you have good teammates that surround you and support you.”
Weaver said the expectations will be raised for the team next year, something he embraced.
“We got to a situation where I think we were playing at a high level, and there’s no reason we can’t get back to that,” said Weaver. “I’m hoping we put the work in over the winter, like we have in the past. We build off this season going into next season with a higher expectation on the team.”
But for now, the Red Raiders are left with the memories from this year’s squad.
“The bonds we created were special with girls,” said Courtney Bednarz. “It just will never be the same without everybody here and the team we’ve created this year.”
Weaver added that the team “means everything.”
“I have enjoyed every moment of coaching this group,” Weaver said. “I’ve had a lot of them since they were in youth lacrosse, and I cherish every moment that I have an opportunity to be on the field with them. I look forward to doing it again next year.”
“I’ve been here for a long time, and just seeing everybody grow, it’s really amazing,” added senior MaKenzie Miner. “I’ve been here with Courtney and Isabella (Cary), they’ve been my best friends for a long time.”
After defeating Jamesville-DeWitt for the team’s first-ever Section III title, the Red Raiders won a pair of regional games over Canton (Section X) and Johnson City (Section IV) to advance to Friday’s state semifinal matchup.
“It’s an honor to be in this position, to play in the semifinals at states,” said Weaver. “The girls are going to be sad, but hopefully they learn from this, and look back and say, ‘This was an experience I’ll never forget.’”
Entering Friday’s monumental game, Weaver said the message to the team was the same as every game: “One more.”
“One more draw, one more game, one more goal,” said Weaver. “Play in the moment, play with no regrets, and give everything when you’re on the field.”
And Fulton was able to open the scoring almost immediately, with sophomore Anna Bednarz coming from behind the net before curling back and ripping a shot home in the first 33 seconds of play.
HFL quickly regrouped, however, with Whitley Easton finding Clare Ruff in front for the equalizing goal just over a minute later. This was the first of six straight goals for the Cougars, giving them a 6-1 advantage less than 10 minutes in.
Easton found Katie Adams for the Cougars’ second goal, and Shaye Angelo cut to the net and finished to make it 3-1. Under a minute later, Easton picked up her own rebound after a save from Fulton goalie Molly Evans, and tucked the ball home to extend the lead to 4-1.
With 20:18 left in the half, Angelo scored her second goal to make it 5-1, following up with another goal off a feed from Easton to give HFL a 6-1 advantage with 18:30 until the half.
Weaver said that “unforced errors” were a factor in the early stages of the game.
“We turned the ball over way too many times, something that we haven’t done in a while,” said Weaver. “(That was) something we were doing earlier in the season.”
The Red Raiders got a big response in the form of a goal by Mandy Miller, who bounced the ball high off the turf and over the top of Cougars’ goalie Lillian Brady to cut the deficit to 6-2.
HFL continued to respond, however, with Ruff kick-starting a run, as her goal and two tallies by Easton stretched the Cougars’ lead to 9-2.
Fulton freshman Mya Carroll had a response for the Red Raiders, finishing a difficult free-position chance through some contact to make it 9-3. HFL, however, answered with goals from Angelo and Marlee Green to take an 11-3 lead just before halftime.
Fulton again got some momentum back late in the half, with Carleigh Patterson finishing a rush by ripping a hard shot home with 7.2 seconds until halftime. With a seven-goal deficit, Weaver said the message “was to keep working forward.”
“We can’t do anything about the past,” said Weaver. “My message was to stay on task, do our jobs. We had to win the draw, get the ball in our offensive end, and take care of the ball.”
Ruff opened the second-half scoring with her third goal, finishing a free-position chance to make it 12-4.
Fulton got another goal back when Carroll found Anna Bednarz in close, who finished to cut the deficit back to seven goals. But the Cougars responded with goals by Angelo, Adams, and Easton to round out the team’s scoring.
Sydney Sachel scored the game’s final goal, picking up a ground ball in close and tucking it past Brady with 3:28 to go. The Cougars, however, were able to maintain possession through much of the final minutes, watching the time run out.
Carroll had two goals and two assists for the Red Raiders, while Anna Bednarz scored twice. Sachel had a goal and an assist, while Patterson and Miller each added goals. Molly Evans made eight saves in goal for Fulton.
“I haven’t had that talk yet, but it’s going to be a positive talk,” said Weaver of his message to the team after the game. “There’s nothing that we should be putting our heads down about. This was a successful season. We had great accomplishments — for the first time in our program, winning a sectional title, winning a regional title, making it to semifinals. Those are all things that no other team before us has done at Fulton.”
