OSWEGO — In an 8-2 loss against Clinton, the Oswego varsity girls hockey team is taking small victories.
For one, Oswego coach Ben Heckethorn was happy with his team “for not packing it in” after the first period ended in a 3-0 advantage, in favor of the Warriors.
He saw some of the best hockey the Bucs played when they pulled goaltender Chelsea Storms for the extra attacker with two minutes left in the game. While the score was 8-2 at that point, pulling Storms “lit them on fire,” Heckethorn said.
“I was proud of our girls for sticking it out,” he said. “This was a punch to the gut. This isn’t our team, and I can only say that so many times without someone calling me out on it.”
The other small victory? Two power-play goals during the game for Oswego, something that the Bucs have been working on in the last week or so of practices, Heckethorn said. The Warriors committed nine penalties in the contest — three of which came in the third period almost back-to-back-to-back — giving the Bucs ample time on the power play.
Mia Fierro scored while the Bucs were up a player in the second period, and Alaina DiBlasi found the back of the net for a power-play goal in the third period.
“I think that we did do well for the most part on that. Things got a little sloppy at the end of the game with penalty after penalty after penalty, and we’re trying to keep the right girls on the ice,” Heckethorn said. “That’s also a rarity, too. We don’t usually have to deal with that. For the majority of our power plays, I thought we did very well and we did what we were supposed to do.”
Clinton quickly opened the scoring just 12 seconds into the period after Drew Kopek scored her first goal of the game. Minutes later, Lauren Rey found a loose puck and slapped it into the back of the net with 5:58 left in the frame.
Then Mackinley Ronan ripped a shot from the blue line as an Oswego penalty was expiring, making it 3-0 with 2:18 left in the opening stanza.
The Bucs got on the power play late in the first period, eventually going up five-on-three after Sadie Davignon was called for interference with 1:13 left, then Ronan was sent to the box for a tripping minor at 14:45.
Oswego couldn’t capitalize on the five-on-three in the dying seconds of the first period. But, after the first penalty expired early in the second frame, Fierro found a loose puck and found twine, getting a shot past Casey Clauson, 28 seconds into the period.
Fierro’s goal was assisted by Jordan Caroccio.
Clinton scored back-to-back goals with Kopek notching her second of the night with 11:11 left in the period, and then Ronan scored her second with 7:30 left.
After Ronan’s goal, Storms came in relief for starting goaltender Nyah Dawson.
“I wouldn’t say Nyah had a rough start. I would say we had a rough start as a team,” Heckethorn said. “After the first period, Nyah’s the reason it wasn’t 6-0.”
Oswego’s Isabelle Dobson and Fierro went in on a two-on-one with 4:23 left in the period. Dobson crossed the puck to Fierro, who knocked it in the back of the net, but the referees waved off the goal, calling it a hand pass.
“There were a couple shots that looked like goals from the bench that the officials saw otherwise. That’s their call. I get it. But that would’ve helped a whole lot with our momentum going forward,” Heckethorn said. “We had the second-period opportunity that went off Mia’s shoulder. … That could’ve made a difference tonight.”
Clinton tacked on one more from Kelsey Fuller with 2:18 left in the period to make it 6-1 after the second period.
To start the third period, the Warriors got two quick goals from Fuller and Katherine Elbrecht. But then DiBlasi made some space with and scored her power-play goal after hitting the top of the net with 10:15 left in the period.
“Alaina and Mia are two of our playmakers. They’re certainly not our only ones. But they’re the ones that helped us get some pucks in the back of the net tonight,” Heckethorn said. “It’s super important to have those playmakers on the ice.”
DiBlasi’s goal finalized the scoring in the 8-2 loss for the Bucs.
“8-2 tonight, I did not expect that. But that’s how it goes sometimes,” Heckethorn said. “That’s why you play the game.”
Storms and Dawson combined for 20 saves in the contest.
“I give Chelsea a lot of credit. She’s going to be our girl next year,” Heckethorn said. “To come in relatively cold, the way we did that, I give her a lot of credit.”
Oswego (5-5) has sectionals on the horizon. But first is Senior Night on Friday against North Rockland. The Bucs haven’t played North Rockland yet this season.
“Sometimes I think that helps. Playing a team that we don’t know helps with our mentality,” Heckethorn said. “A lot of the time we see Skaneateles and Clinton on our schedule, and we get the butterflies or whatever. … Hopefully we can give them a good game, and honor our seniors the way they deserve to be honored because they’re a big part of our program and we’re going to miss them when they’re gone.”
