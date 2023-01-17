Mia Fierro vs. Clinton

Oswego's Mia Fierro (9) tries to get around Clinton's defense during the third period of the Bucs' 8-2 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday. Fierro scored the first Oswego goal during the second period.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — In an 8-2 loss against Clinton, the Oswego varsity girls hockey team is taking small victories.

For one, Oswego coach Ben Heckethorn was happy with his team “for not packing it in” after the first period ended in a 3-0 advantage, in favor of the Warriors.

Recommended for you