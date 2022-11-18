GENESEO — Oswego State men’s hockey assistant coach walked out of the Lakers’ locker room at the Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena Friday night, and with a sigh of relief, said, “It’s been a long time coming.”
That “long time” was 1,448 days, to be exact.
Four years since its last win over SUNY Geneseo, Oswego State defeated the defending SUNYAC champions in Geneseo 4-3, thanks to a third-period power-play goal from Trent Grimshaw.
Before Grimshaw’s goal, every time the Lakers scored, the Knights had an answer. Oswego State and Geneseo traded goals in the first, before the Lakers tacked on two in the second period. Geneseo quickly crawled back.
But on Oswego State’s lone power play of the game, after some chaos up near Geneseo goaltender Matt Petizian, Tommy Cahill found Grimshaw wide open across the slot, and Grimshaw hit the wide-open net with 15:48 left in the game.
“It’s kind of a blur. Then all of a sudden I’m at center ice celebrating,” Grimshaw said. “It felt good.”
It was Brett Fudger, however, who opened the game’s scoring with his first NCAA goal. Fudger picked up a loose puck in the offensive zone before ripping shot past Petizian with 13:54 left in the third period. Less than 40 seconds later, Peter Morgan tied the game for Geneseo.
Just 54 seconds into the second frame, Cahill took a shot on net that bounced off the pads of Petizian, and Grimshaw picked up the puck in the slot, hitting the open net to give the Lakers a 2-1 lead.
Alex DiCarlo scored afterward following a cross-ice pass from Thomas Rocco at 2:29 of the period.
But then Geneseo got back to work. After a few icings from the Lakers, the Knights made it a one-goal deficit with 11:16 left in the second period after Alex Wilkins hit the top of the net over Cal Schell’s shoulder.
Toward the end of the frame, trying to avoid a breakaway, Schell dove after a puck to poke check it, but missed and Domenic Garozzo tied the game at 17:05 of the period.
“You give up a two-goal lead, it can be deflating. Even after that, we had a couple good shifts to gain momentum heading into the locker room,” head coach Ed Gosek said. “Cal Schell, he made big saves when he had to.”
Geneseo put on some pressure in the early stages of the third period before Diarmad DiMurro was called for a high sticking minor penalty.
That’s when Cahill pulled the play away from Grimshaw, catching Petizian out of position, scoring the game-winning goal.
“Two-for-two on the (penalty kill) one-for-one on the power play. You can’t beat that,” Gosek said. “Thank God they came through, because (the Cahill, Grimshaw and Daniel Colabufo line) was (not as good as usual) in our own end. I don’t mean to be critical of them, because obviously they were a big part of our offense. They’ll get better.”
“It’s been nice playing with the same guys over the last couple weeks,” Grimshaw said. “Two wide-open nets, it’s easy to do when your linemates are doing well and giving you the puck in a spot to shoot the puck.”
Oswego State withstood the remaining Geneseo pressure, especially when the Knights pulled Petizian with 1:50 left in the game during a timeout.
Gosek said the message during the timeout was to focus on positioning, knowing that Geneseo typically played with the puck at the top of the offensive zone.
“Our forwards either altered or blocked a lot of shots, which credit to our guys, they were in the right positioning. You can say we had puck luck, but I’d like to say we made our puck luck by skating and creating turnovers throughout the game,” Gosek said. “I told them after the second period I was impressed, we had not gotten our sticks on that many pucks in a long time. … For us, we had a lot of sticks on pucks to disrupt plays.”
Cal Schell, despite the three goals, still made 40 saves in net en route to the victory. He stopped 18 shots in the third period alone. Gosek noted that Schell was disappointed with how he played against Cortland and “wanted another opportunity” Friday.
“If there’s one thing I’ve learned in the short period of time (I’ve coached him), is that he’s a mentally tough kid. He has the ability to shake things off and refocus in a hurry,” Gosek said. “Tonight it was a big win for the team, and for him to gain that confidence early on in his career.”
Reflecting on the win, Gosek said it was an “important game” and “identity check” for the team. Most importantly, “they played for one another,” he added.
He noted certain players’ grittiness on the ice, “and now that’s the standard.”
“As we said, you win a championship in November. They aren’t awarding any trophies this time of year, but it was an important game for us,” Gosek said. “To go on the road against a very good Geneseo game, and to gut a win out, I’m very happy for the players.”
Oswego State (5-1, 4-0 SUNYAC), now on a five-game win streak after losing the season-opener to Hobart College, has another league game Saturday against Brockport State (3-3, 2-2 SUNYAC), which is coming off a 6-1 loss to SUNY Cortland Friday.
“Tonight means nothing if you don’t take care of business tomorrow. You have to bring your A-game every night,” Gosek said. “It’s a great test for our guys, to see if mentally we can bring the same intensity.”
