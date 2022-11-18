Trent Grimshaw celebrates

Oswego State men's hockey forward Trent Grimshaw celebrates his first goal of the night against SUNY Geneseo during the second period. The Lakers defeated the Knights for the first time since 2018 on Friday, winning 4-3 in Geneseo.

 Ben Grieco photo

GENESEO — Oswego State men’s hockey assistant coach walked out of the Lakers’ locker room at the Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena Friday night, and with a sigh of relief, said, “It’s been a long time coming.”

That “long time” was 1,448 days, to be exact.

