Carleigh Patterson at Oswego

Fulton's Carleigh Patterson (right) runs up the field during the first half of the Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team's 18-12 win over rival Oswego on Thursday. Patterson had six goals in the game to lead the Red Raiders.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — In a momentum-based game, the Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team had a lot of it to begin the second half against rival Fulton.

Down by four with 22:38 left in the game, the Bucs quickly scored four unanswered goals within five minutes to tie the game 11-11. Alaina DiBlasi tied the game with 14:25 left in the half after a feed from Mia Fierro.

Recommended for you