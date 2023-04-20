OSWEGO — In a momentum-based game, the Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team had a lot of it to begin the second half against rival Fulton.
Down by four with 22:38 left in the game, the Bucs quickly scored four unanswered goals within five minutes to tie the game 11-11. Alaina DiBlasi tied the game with 14:25 left in the half after a feed from Mia Fierro.
“You can carry that momentum for four or five minutes in the game of lacrosse. It can go in your favor,” Oswego coach Ted Beers said. “But, at the same time, the moment you lose momentum, it might not go in your favor.”
And that’s exactly what happened. Right off the draw, just before the ball fell the turf, Fulton’s Carleigh Patterson scooped up the ball and ran all the way in from midfield, getting a shot past Allyson Bruns 10 seconds after the game-tying goal.
Then Fulton went on a four-goal run of its own to take a 15-11 advantage with 7:56 left in the game. Oswego mustered just one goal after that, and the Red Raiders tacked on three more to secure the 18-12 victory over their Route 481 rivals.
“We rely on Carleigh and our other players to make those changes, and to change the momentum in the game to get us going in the right direction,” Fulton coach Brandon Weaver said. “Her goal was a huge momentum shift for us. It was something we needed to get, going in the right direction.”
Fulton scored a pair of goals to open the scoring in the first half in the first few minutes of the contest. Addison Pickard scored first after a feed from below the goal line from Anna Bednarz. Then Patterson from Geena Abbott in the slot to make it 2-0 Red Raiders.
The Bucs responded with their own pair of goals, first Fierro after a pass from DiBlasi, and then DiBlasi scored her first of the game with a long shot from the top of the arc to tie things up with 21:17 left in the half.
Patterson and Bednarz both scored to give the Red Raiders another two-goal advantage before Fierro picked up her second goal of the contest, cutting Fulton’s lead in half — then Weaver called a timeout.
DiBlasi tied the game up again following a free-position shot that Kylie Fritton took, but rang off the stick of Fulton goaltender Molly Evans. DiBlasi, cutting in from the side, picked up the rebound and found twine with 8:55 left in the half.
Fulton used some momentum later in the half to score five consecutive goals from five different players — Cali Shaw, Patterson, Bednarz, Carroll and Pickard — before the Bucs got the last goal of the first half with 48 seconds left. DiBlasi had a hard shot from the top of the 8-meter arc on a free position, but the Red Raiders still led 9-5.
“Allyson got shell-shocked that first half,” Beers said. “Defensively, I think we played better in the first half compared to the second.”
With momentum on its side, Oswego opened the scoring just 1:01 into the second half after Fierro took a hard shot from the top of the 8-meter arc on a free position. But Fulton responded seconds later with Carrroll also scoring on a free position with 23:28 left.
After trading goals again, the Bucs started their run to tie the game — but after DiBlasi took a shot on a free position from the top of the arc, with a submarine-like shot with her stick parallel to the ground, Weaver called timeout with the Red Raiders leading 11-10 and 16:08 left in the game.
“I was just reminding them who they are and what kind of team we are, and how we play when we’re at our best. Also reminding them that if we work as a team, and play as a team, we’re going to have success,” Weaver said. “It’s just getting back to the basics of making the simple play, not having to push it or make the harder play.”
Even though DiBlasi tied things up with 14:25 left in the game, that’s when Patterson made one of those simple plays: running in from midfield and getting a shot off.
“I’m very happy with the resiliency of our team,” Weaver said. “The game got to a tied game, and we were able to turn the tide and get it going in our direction to finish strong.”
Patterson scored another goal with 11:40 left in the game after getting a feed from Carroll, then Bednarz scored with a pass from down low from Patterson. Bednarz got another goal with 7:56 left on an awkward angle right next to the goal crease.
DiBlasi stopped Fultno’s run with 7:23 left after she intercepted a pass, ran in toward the goal and was awarded a free position shot, eventually finding the back of the net.
Oswego almost had another goal with 6:25 left when Kylie Fritton got in close and ripped a shot home, but she followed through on her shot, and her stick came into contact with a Fulton defender’s head.
Beers noted that Fritton “was just so hungry” to get her first goal of the game, that the “sheer aggression” was there.
“The downfall of that, with our sport — on the boys side, it would’ve been fine because you can follow through (on the shot) — but it’s hard for us because you get to that point where you’re full of it, and you know it’s going in, but you’ve got to pull it back,” Beers said. “Unfortunately, Kylie’s adrenaline was just going. And the shot had real good speed on it, too. Those are going to get called back. It’s the rules. That’s too bad, because that would’ve been a good momentum-shifter for us. But rules are rules, and the calls are the calls.”
While on the player-advantage, Patterson scored another goal from the arc on a free position, then Allison Mainville received the ball in the slot and found twine with 4:20 left in the game. Carroll rounded out the scoring with a free-position shot with 54 seconds left in the game, to secure the 18-12 victory.
“We were up and down tonight. We had little runs, then we would give it right back. We were a little messy with the ball, especially on the defensive side. We’d create a nice turnover and then give it right back, giving Oswego an opportunity to score,” Weaver said. “They’re a good, young team. They’ve got some really strong players. They took advantage of us at times.”
“This was a phenomenal game. … Obviously, Fulton came out on top but we had some absolutely wonderful plays today. Yeah, you want to take this back or that back, you hit the post here or there — but that’s part of lacrosse,” Beers said. “The nice thing is, it was more than just one or two people. Everybody was in the game. … Obviously, I wish the score was a little tighter, but we stayed in it. We had a lot of fun staying in it. We did really well. I’m very proud of the girls tonight.”
Patterson led Fulton with six goals. Bednarz tacked on four goals. Carroll had three goals. Pickard recorded a pair of goals. Shaw and Abbott both scored a goal to round out Fulton’s scoring.
Weaver also noted the play of his goaltending tandem — Molly Evans and Ella Halladay. Evans played in the first half, while Halladay closed out the game in the second half.
“Molly had a great first half, and kept us in it. Ella had a big end of the game where she made some really big saves,” Weaver said. “Our goalie tandem does that game-in and game-out. They have each other’s back. The goalies played pretty well tonight.”
For Oswego, DiBlasi scored seven goals. Fierro added four goals. Amanda Connelly rounded out the Bucs’ scoring with a goal.
Beers highlighted the play of his senior goaltender, Bruns, who made “a couple big saves” in the second half to keep momentum in the Bucs’ favor.
“Alaina DiBlasi was on fire today,” Beers said. “Allyson’s senior run this year has been great, and she’s been phenomenal for us between the pipes. She’s seeing the field real well. She had several outlet passes that were on point and good for us.”
All told, Beers was happy with the rivalry contest. “It was a great showing of Oswego County lacrosse on this turf tonight,” he added.
“It’s nice to be home and playing your rival from down the road,” Beers said.
The sentiment was the same from Weaver — noting that Oswego has a “good, young” squad on its hands.
“This game always gets marked on the calendar for the girls. They know a lot of the players on either side, and they know each other just being in the same community,” Weaver said. “It’s always exciting to play them. It’s fun for the fans to have a close game.”
Oswego (3-4) travels to Whitesboro on Saturday. It’ll be the first time the Bucs play Whitesboro in program history.
“It’s something new for us, we haven’t seen them before, going out of our area a little bit in terms of teams to play. We’ll see how it goes,” Beers said. “We’ve got some notes from tonight that we’ll work on in practice, then bring right back to the table on Saturday and keep the momentum going.”
Fulton (3-1) has a tough week ahead with four games in six days, starting with Watertown on Monday.
“Watertown’s a good, young team. They’ve got a lot of youth and they’ve been building a great program up there for a long time,” Weaver said. ““We play four games in six days next week — and none of the games get any easier.”
