Ahkee Anderson at Randolph-Macon

Oswego State's Ahkee Anderson (5) pushes against Randolph-Macon College's Bryce Scott (44) during the second half of the Laker men's basketball team's 74-63 Sweet 16 victory over the Yellowjackets on Friday.

 Ben Grieco photo

ASHLAND, Va. — Almost a year ago to the day, the Oswego State men’s basketball team was in the same type of situation.

On March 11, 2022, the Lakers traveled to then-No. 2 Marietta College in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament, ultimately falling 89-81 despite holding onto an eight-point lead at the media timeout with 12 minutes to go.

Recommended for you