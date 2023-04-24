MEXICO — With back-to-back road games, Hannibal varsity softball coach Mat Burridge said it’s taken some time for his team to get going during the contests.
While the Warriors plated one run during the first inning, they quickly gave up three runs to host Mexico in the bottom half of the frame. Hannibal added a pair of runs during the second, and then Hannibal pitcher Tenly Baker got “dialed in” — allowing just one walk and one hit.
With a strong offensive outing on top of that, Burridge called the Warriors’ 14-3 victory over Mexico on Monday “a complete win.”
“After (the first inning), the bats turned on a little bit, we put the ball in play and put press on (Mexico). A lot of girls had great at-bats,” Burridge said. “That first inning was rough for Tenly. … But then she threw a lot of strikes, kept the ball in the zone. … As long as she keeps throwing strikes, I’m happy.”
But offense is where the Tigers lacked, mustering just five hits in the contest — three of which came in the first inning.
“We were just struggling at the plate,” Mexico coach Andrew MacDonald said.
Baker got things started offensively for Hannibal after drawing a walk and stealing second base. Eryke DeRocha hit a double to center field, and Burridge sent Baker to home plate after rounding third, but was thrown out.
DeRocha did score in the inning after a couple passed balls from the Tigers, but Hannibal’s bats were kept quiet after that.
Mexico got off to a quick start with Kacee Killam drawing a walk and Olivia Killam recording a single down the right field line, which advanced Kacee Killam to third base. Kylee Urquhart hit a groundball to Zoey DeRocha at first base, and Zoey DeRocha touched the bag — but Kacee Killam still scored to tie the game.
Olivia Killam scored after an infield single from Hailey Comstock. Comstock scored after another hit to right field, this time from Brooke Marks, giving Mexico a 3-1 lead after the first inning.
Hannibal’s first two batters of the second inning got on base with Kiley Emmons drawing a walk, and Mikayla Miner getting hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced a couple bases after a pair of passed balls, sending Emmons across home plate and Miner to third.
After Sandy Allen drew a walk, Eryka DeRocha reached first base on an error after Mexico’s first baseman, Marks, caught the ball but took her foot off the bag. With no out recorded, Miner scored to tie the game, 3-3.
Then Baker got to work on the mound, sending the Tigers down in order with two strikeouts and also recording a fielding a weak ground ball to get the force out at first base.
The Warriors’ bats came alive in the third inning, sending 11 batters to the plate in the frame. Samantha Emmons drew a walk, advancing on a stolen base then to third after Kiley Emmons grounded out to second base.
Emmons was hit home by Allen, who reached first base on an error. Ryan Dennison, who initially reached first base on a walk, eventually made it home on an error. A couple more hits and a couple more walks extended the inning with Allen, Baker and Eryka DeoRocha all scoring to put Hannibal up 9-3.
Baker threw another 1-2-3 inning in the third with a strikeout before Hannibal plated another pair of runs in the fourth inning.
With Comstock on the mound for the Tigers entering the fourth frame, she recorded two quick strikeouts before Allen attempted to bunt for a hit. The bunt went right to Comstock, who tagged her on the baseline.
Burridge questioned the call, saying that Comstock never touched Allen, and after the umpires discussed the call — which was initially made by the umpire behind home plate — the call was reversed, and the Allen was deemed safe, much to the dismay of MacDonald.
With Allen on base, Baker hit a double to center field, knocking Allen home. Baker then scored on a single to left field from Eryka DeRocha. The offensive explosions was nice to see, Burridge said, especially since he’s seen it in practice.
“We’ve been leaving so many runners on base where we’ve had opportunities or getting out on bases, and it didn’t happen tonight. Being able to extend those innings has been huge for us to get some runs. We finally put up some big numbers that really blew the game open,” he said. “I know it’s there, I see it in practice. We finally put it together in a game.”
Hannibal was up 11-3, and while Baker got the first two outs quickly, she didn’t let Kate Green’s walk affect her. It was a full count against Katie Edwards, but Baker found the extra gear to record the second strikeout of the inning.
After a silent fifth inning for both sides, Hannibal added another run in the sixth inning after Miner reached on an error. Comstock threw two strikeouts after the error, but Miner reached stole second and reached third after a single from Baker.
Miner advanced to home on the same hit after it was overthrown from right field to the catcher.
Mexico had some life in the sixth inning after Comstock hit a one-out triple to deep center field, but an incredible relay from Hannibal’s defense — which finished with the Warriors’ catcher, Allen, on the third base line — saw Allen tag Comstock just before she reached home plate, trying to extend the hit into a home run.
“I should’ve stopped her (at third). It was going to take a good play all the way around to get her out at home. Hannibal was hot and made the cutoffs,” MacDonald said. “The catcher did a good job. It was a good defensive play on her part. … I should’ve stopped her at third. But you can’t undo that. I’m just going to learn from that moving forward.”
“It was a great defensive play. With no fence here, that was a great hit that Hailey had. We were hustling, not giving up on the play and hit our relays and cuts, and we made the good throw to get the out. It’s about keeping momentum,” Burridge said. “In softball, if you have the momentum going, it just seems like one thing happens after another to keep it moving. That was just another boost to keep the girls happy and moving forward.”
Hannibal plated two more runs in the seventh inning after a Kiley Emmons home run to left-center field, getting Zoey DeRocha home, who initially got to first base on a fielders’ choice.
Mexico got a few baserunners on in the bottom half of the seventh inning, but Hannibal’s infield made some strong plays to keep the Tigers at bay, securing the 14-3 win.
“Our defense stepped up to make some great plays to keep the outs moving,” Burridge said.
Darian Palmer, Eryka DeRocha and Baker all had a pair of hits for the Warriors. Palmer added an RBI. Eryka DeRocha and Baker both tacked on two runs. Kiley Emmons had a home run with two RBIs and two runs. Sandy Allen also recorded a hit with two runs. Miner had a hit with three runs.
Samantha Emmons, Zoey DeRocha and Ryan Dennison rounded out Hannibal’s scoring.
On the mound, Baker went the distance with 11 strikeouts, allowing five hits, three runs and two walks.
Comstock had two hits with a triple, an RBI and a run to lead Mexico. Olivia Killam added a hit with a run and an RBI. Brooke Marks tacked on a hit with an RBI, and Kacee Killam scored a run. Edwards also recorded a single.
Olivia Killam pitched the first three innings of the contest with two strikeouts, allowing three hits, nine runs (two earned) and 10 walks. Comstock, in four innings, had seven strikeouts, allowing six hits and five runs (four earned).
Mexico (3-5) travels to Westhill on Tuesday.
“We face a tough team tomorrow, then I’ll have Wednesday where we can do some work (in practice),” MacDonald said.
Hannibal (4-2) hosts Solvay on Tuesday.
“We enjoy the win tonight then we’re back at it tomorrow,” Burridge said. “This is a big week for us with four games. The girls are jacked up because it’s no practice, we just get to play games, which is everyone’s favorite part of the season.”
