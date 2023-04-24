Tenly Baker at Mexico

Hannibal's Tenly Baker (10) prepares to release a pitch during the Warriors' 14-3 win at Mexico on Monday. Baker had 11 strikeouts on the mound.

 Ben Grieco photo

MEXICO — With back-to-back road games, Hannibal varsity softball coach Mat Burridge said it’s taken some time for his team to get going during the contests.

While the Warriors plated one run during the first inning, they quickly gave up three runs to host Mexico in the bottom half of the frame. Hannibal added a pair of runs during the second, and then Hannibal pitcher Tenly Baker got “dialed in” — allowing just one walk and one hit.

