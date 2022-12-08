Noah Bwalya vs. Carthage

Noah Bwalya (middle) goes up for a jump shot during the Oswego varsity boys basketball team's 64-54 loss to Carthage on Thursday. Bwalya led the Bucs with 10 points.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — It might’ve been a loss, but Oswego varsity boys basketball coach Bob Connelly called the Bucs’ Thursday game against Carthage “big turnaround” compared to Tuesday.

Oswego fell 64-54 to the Comets. The Bucs led at halftime, but Carthage’s offense came to life during the second half.

