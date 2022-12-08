OSWEGO — It might’ve been a loss, but Oswego varsity boys basketball coach Bob Connelly called the Bucs’ Thursday game against Carthage “big turnaround” compared to Tuesday.
Oswego fell 64-54 to the Comets. The Bucs led at halftime, but Carthage’s offense came to life during the second half.
The Bucs came within six points during the final quarter, but foul trouble put Carthage on top.
“It was an unbelievable effort. It was a complete turnaround from Camden on Tuesday. We have a lot of new players,” Connelly said. “Only one player played varsity basketball last year. It’s a whole different atmosphere. We played 100% better than Tuesday. I can’t complain.”
Right from the get-go, the game brought physicality. But the young Bucs like to “play hard and play fast,” Connelly said.
The Bucs also used a strong defense to their advantage, and the first bucket of the game came just 19 seconds into the quarter when RayShawn Spicer stripped the ball from a Carthage player, going on a breakaway and dropping in the easy layup.
Oswego got an early lead with a pair of layups from Moreno Fenty and another layup from Michael Fierro. A late free throw from Carthage’s Trenton Walker put the Comets up 12-11.
Two second-quarter 3-pointers from Kyle Weeks and Nick Besaw, plus another breakaway steal from Tommy Kirwan helped Oswego go up 23-20 at half time.
Fierro got a technical foul late, allowing Kalel Tevaga to sink a pair of free throws.
Connelly said the message to his team at the half was to “just keep playing.”
“We knew they were going to step it up. That No. 4 (Walker), he had 40 points this week (in an earlier game). He’s a great guard. They’ve got great size,” Connelly said. “They’re well-coached. They were 3-0 coming in. They beat Watertown on Tuesday by 20 (points). They’re a very good team.”
The Comets showed their offensive prowess during the third quarter, putting up 23 points to go up 43-36. Makiah Johnson and Aiden Hicks both had a couple layups. But the long-range 3-point shooting is what gave Carthage the edge.
Carthage’s defense also brought some more physicality, upping the pressure.
“We’ve got to learn that when they change their pressure up, you’ve got to learn where the ball goes and how to attack it and not to pick it up, because they’re going to swarm you,” Connelly said.
More physical play and foul trouble from both sides kept the game close in the fourth quarter, and free throws helped both teams. Late fouls in the last 1:11 of the game gave Carthage the necessary points to take home the 64-54 victory.
“The whole group, it was a big turnaround. We only had one practice in between Tuesday and tonight. We talked about a few things,” Connelly said. “We looked better. We knew they were 3-0 (coming into the game), but our players didn’t care.”
But Connelly did mentioned his young team — which has four sophomores and four juniors — needs to get stronger.
“We’ve got a bunch of sophomores that have to get into the weight room and get stronger,” Connelly said. “But they don’t back down to anybody. There’s a big difference between a 15- or 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, physically. But they don’t care about that.”
Leading the Bucs in the loss were Fenty and Noah Bwalya, who had 10 points each. Not far behind was Camden Atkinson with eight points.
Rounding out the scoring were James Carr (6), Kirwan (5), Fierro (5), Kaiden Whiteside (4), Weeks (3) and Besaw (3).
Oswego (0-2) hosts Solvay on Tuesday.
“Now we’ve got a couple extra practices before Tuesday. We’ll do a lot of skills (on Friday), then on Saturday we’ll talk about Solvay a little bit,” Connelly said. “We’ll continue to work on our skills Monday and continue to get better — hopefully.”
