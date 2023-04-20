Hailey Comstock vs. Oswego

Mexico’s Hailey Comstock swings at an incoming pitch during the Tigers’ 3-0 victory over Oswego on Wednesday. Comstock threw a complete game on the mound, striking out 16 batters, while recording a hit and two runs on the offensive side of the plate.

 Spencer Bates photo

PHOENIX — On a brisk afternoon in neutral territory, the Mexico varsity softball team blanked Oswego 3-0 in a game where hits were a scarce commodity in Phoenix.

The Bucs got things underway on offense and were quickly retired as Mexico’s pitcher, sophomore Hailey Comstock, sat down the side in order.

