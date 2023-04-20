PHOENIX — On a brisk afternoon in neutral territory, the Mexico varsity softball team blanked Oswego 3-0 in a game where hits were a scarce commodity in Phoenix.
The Bucs got things underway on offense and were quickly retired as Mexico’s pitcher, sophomore Hailey Comstock, sat down the side in order.
The Tigers were up next and after two quick outs and an infield single by Kylee Urquhart, they showed how they would be a thorn in the side of the Bucs. Urquhart stole two bases in the following at bat to put herself in scoring position. While she did not end up touching home plate, Mexico made it clear that its base running would be an issue.
Determined to not be sat down in order again, Oswego jumped on Comstock’s pitches early in the second inning. A leadoff ground ball up the middle by senior Riley Reynolds that found its way into the outfield was followed up by back-to-back bunts from senior Kamryn Bletch and sophomore Emery O’Brien. With the bases loaded and pressure on, Comstock struck out the next three batters in a row to get out of the inning.
Mexico would first get on the board in the bottom of the second inning. A walk by the Bucs’ pitcher, eighth-grader Maria Sweet, to Comstock was followed by another infield hit that was later called out. In the ensuing chaos and interference in the infield, Comstock found her way across home plate to secure the first run of the game.
Comstock’s performance only continued to get better as she yet again struck out Oswego in order in the top of the third.
The Buccaneers only managed to get five hits off of Comstock as she added to her highlight reel in the top of the fourth as she caught a lined shot right back at her for an out. She also had a lined hit in the bottom of the inning for a single. However, nothing else came of the Tigers offense in the inning.
Oswego would have one more hit in the top of the fifth but that was the last bit of offense that came from Buc bats as they could not come up with an answer to Comstock’s pitching.
With time running out to mount a comeback, Oswego was not much of a help to itself as an overthrow allowed Brooke Marks to score all the way from first base. Out of the three runs that Mexico scored in the affair, two came in innings in which the Tigers had a hit.
On her path to closing out an incredible performance, Comstock walked the first Oswego batter. However, she got back on track after a brief mound visit and made quick work of the next three Bucs, securing the win for Mexico.
Oswego head coach Brad Shannon said that his side falling short in the game wasn’t due to a lack of getting on base, but getting those runners home.
“It’s our approach at the plate,” Shannon said. “We can’t be taking fastballs down the middle early in the count. We have to get up there ready to hit.”
Feeling energized after the win, Mexico head coach Andrew MacDonald touted his side’s complete performance in the game and how happy he was with the victory.
“I saw a complete team performance,” MacDonald said. “Hitting, pitching and defense. We put it together today against a good team. They have a very good pitcher and faced that challenge and that’s always a victory in and of itself.”
Comstock finished the game with 16 strikeouts as well getting a hit and two runs on the opposite side of the ball.
Kacee Killam and Kylee Urquhart aso recorded hits, while Urquhart added a run.
Sweet also pitched a good game as she tallied 12 strikeouts.
Emery O’Brien tacked on two hits for Oswego. Gracie Rendel recorded a double. Riley Reynolds and Kamryn Bletch also had singles.
The Tigers (3-2) hosted Christian Brothers Academy on Thursday, but the game ended after press time.
Meanwhile, the Bucs (1-4) return to their home field to take on Cazenovia today.
