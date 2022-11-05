Oswego State's Alex DiCarlo winds up for a shot in the offensive zone during the second period of the Lakers' 5-2 win on Saturday over SUNY Potsdam. DiCarlo scored one goal and tacked on an assist during the contest.
OSWEGO — With improved speed, plus weight loss and strength gain, Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek said things are finally paying off for Shane Bull.
Bull got things started with a rebound just 2:33 into the game. Jackson Arcan took the initial shot, and Bull tapped it home to give the Lakers a 1-0 lead. Alex DiCarlo picked up the secondary assist.
Bull also scored the Lakers’ third goal of the game after he picked up another rebound goal from the stick of Arcan. At the time, Oswego State led 3-0 with 3:23 left in the first period.
“Shane’s a different player (compared to last year),” Gosek said.
In between Bull’s goals, Conor Smart scored at 13:41 of the first period with a baseball-like swing, hitting the puck out of mid-air with the initial shot coming from Brett Fudger in close.
Alex DiCarlo keep the party going after scoring right off the faceoff from an awkward angle to make it 4-0 with 17:55 left in the second period.
“We got off to a good start and then it was just a grind after that. We got a little out of sync,” Gosek said. “It was just too much, too fancy and we got away from who we are and let (Potsdam) back into the game with the power-play goal.”
Before the Bears’ power-play goal, however, Garrett McArthur stripped the puck away from Troy Robillard in the defensive zone and then picked the corner over goaltender Richie Parent. Minutes later, the power-play goal came from the stick of Drew Rose on a one-timer that also hit the top of the net.
“The first one, I can’t really fault him on. Robillard gets stripped from behind, the kid comes in on an angle and Richie wasn’t really set or ready,” Gosek said. “I thought he played fine tonight.”
Captain Ryan Bunka put the game out of reach at 10:49 of the third period after ripping a shot from the blue line. Bull picked up an assist for his third point of the night, rounding out the 5-2 score.
All-in-all, despite the five goals, Gosek said “pucks weren’t falling tonight,” with the Lakers throwing 43 shots on net, compared to Potsdam’s 16.
“Arcan, DiCarlo and Shane Bull, I thought they were arguably our best line tonight as far as zone time and grade-A opportunities. I was pleased for them,” Gosek said. “It’s not like we weren’t getting opportunities. Most of them were from grade-A areas. It’s not like they were outside shots with no chance of going in. It wasn’t pretty, but it’s two points. We’ll move on and we’ll get better, and go from there.”
Cal Schell initially started the game for Oswego State, stopping all nine shots he faced. He was pulled after the first period, though, due to it being unusually warm in the rink. Gosek said the freshman goalie was dehydrated, and put Parent in net. He made five saves on seven shots.
“I was pleased with Cal before he went out,” Gosek said. “He picked up from where he left off last night (against Plattsburgh).”
Oswego State (3-1, 2-0 SUNYAC) picked up another crucial pair of league points before taking on SUNY Cortland Friday. The Red Dragons (2-1, 1-1 SUNYAC) are coming off a 7-2 loss to Plattsburgh State.
Gosek said the team has to get “back to basics” during practice.
“We got a little bit away from it tonight as far as supporting the puck. We want to play fast, but we’ve got to have puck support,” Gosek said. “I would say it was just a character win. Certainly not pretty. Not the way we want, but in the game, there wasn’t a lot of flow to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.