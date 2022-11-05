Alex DiCarlo prepares for a shot

Oswego State's Alex DiCarlo winds up for a shot in the offensive zone during the second period of the Lakers' 5-2 win on Saturday over SUNY Potsdam. DiCarlo scored one goal and tacked on an assist during the contest.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — With improved speed, plus weight loss and strength gain, Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek said things are finally paying off for Shane Bull.

Bull got things started with a rebound just 2:33 into the game. Jackson Arcan took the initial shot, and Bull tapped it home to give the Lakers a 1-0 lead. Alex DiCarlo picked up the secondary assist.

