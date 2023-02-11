Laker women's hockey seniors

The Oswego State women's hockey team got a 9-1 win over Buffalo State on Saturday, the Lakers' Senior Night. In the back row, from left, are Avery Webster, Lauren Jones, Taylor Hudon, Ariella Haas and Kyleigh Grugin. In the front row, from left, are Amanda Zenstein, Morgan Shines and Mia Conboy.

 Jim Feeney photo

OSWEGO — When Oswego State women’s hockey coach Mark Digby thinks about this year’s senior class, it’s definitely what one might call a “blended family.”

He has the group of seniors — Kyleigh Grugin, Mia Conboy and Morgan Shines — who are in their fourth year with the program. They joined the Lakers the same year Digby did as the associate head coach with former head coach Diane Dillon.

