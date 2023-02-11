OSWEGO — When Oswego State women’s hockey coach Mark Digby thinks about this year’s senior class, it’s definitely what one might call a “blended family.”
He has the group of seniors — Kyleigh Grugin, Mia Conboy and Morgan Shines — who are in their fourth year with the program. They joined the Lakers the same year Digby did as the associate head coach with former head coach Diane Dillon.
“To watch them develop and grow up over the course of the last four years, it’s pretty special,” Digby said.
Then there’s the group of transfers — Ariella Haas, Taylor Hudon, Lauren Jones and Amanda Zenstein — who hit the ice for the first time last season, coming in after the canceled COVID-19 season.
“Just getting to know them through the pandemic and then getting to work with them the last couple years, it’s been pretty fun,” Digby said.
And you can’t forget Avery Webster, who was here before Digby joined the program. She is in her fifth season with the extra year of eligibility, and is the last player with the Oswego State program to play for the previous coaching staff, with Dillon at the helm.
“She’s been a great conduit, to speak, to the younger players as far as what the past looked like, and in terms of her just trying to leave her mark and her legacy on the program, tonight was just a good recap of that,” Digby said.
All eight seniors experienced what is hopefully a once-in-a-lifetime feeling. They all started college hockey before the COVID-19 pandemic, had the 2020-21 season ripped away from them before coming back last season dealing with limitations and cancellations.
But no matter how long they’ve been on the shores of Lake Ontario, all of them are graduating as Lakers. And they got to celebrate with a 9-1 win on Senior Night over Buffalo State on Friday to close out the regular season.
“Having this group that we were able to work with hands-on pre-COVID, or recruit pre-COVID, and then help them get through the COVID year — and also them help us get through the COVID year — those are lifelong friendships that we’ve created with this group,” Digby said during the week prior to Saturday’s contest. “I think with COVID, and experiencing that whole year together, just with everything we tried to do that year, I think any way will be beneficial with them long term when they’re able to look back at how they managed that and how they came out the other side, being able to maintain a positive experience here.”
Now that the end of the regular season is here, and the Lakers are solidified in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League playoffs which begin on Feb. 25, Digby knew that just a win wasn’t going to be enough on Saturday. He said they “had to win and play the right way.”
With it being Senior Night, Digby said the Lakers did a “really nice job” of keeping the mindset on the game, not getting distracted by the off-ice festivities.
“I thought the players did a really nice job of keeping their mindset focused on what it is that needed to happen today, which was just us playing a solid 60-minute game so that we could go into playoffs feeling the right way about ourselves. It was a pretty consistent effort over 60 minutes,” Digby said.
Oswego State wasted no time, however, getting its offense going. After Zenstein took a shot from the blue line, it hit Buffalo State goaltender Jessica Auge. Mack Hull picked up the rebound off Auge’s pads, and tucked the puck behind Auge’s pads at 1:28 of the period.
Minutes later, Haas and Lizzie Burke entered the Buffalo State zone on a two-on-one. Burke initially passed back to Haas in the slot. Haas then sent a pass back to Burke who found herself right next to the goal crease, hitting the back of the net with 14:20 left in the frame.
Rylee Preston scored Oswego State’s third goal after Kensie Malone lost the puck in the slot. Preston picked up the loose puck at the bottom of the circle and forced a one-timer past Auge with 7:17 left in the frame.
After starting the second period with the same offensive force, Digby said Oswego State started to “complicate the game” in its defensive zone, allowing the Bengals to take advantage and hem in the Lakers. While Buffalo State didn’t convert, Digby still called a time out to get his team refocused.
“When you look at the first period for us, we didn’t do anything earth-shattering. We just made a ton of good little plays,” Digby said. “We got stuck and then we started getting frustrated, then we started playing antsy. You can’t play in a hurry. You’ve just got to play fast but with patience. Once we took the timeout, we talked about that a little bit and tried to refocus.”
A few minutes after the timeout, Haas recorded a goal of her own after she skated in from the side of the goal, dragged the puck around Auge and hit the back of the net with 7:38 left in the stanza. A minute-and-a-half later, Shines snatched a rebound and hit the back off the net off a Hudon shot to make it 4-0 Lakers at 12:22.
Shines rounded out the second-period scoring when she stripped the puck away from a Buffalo State player right in front of Auge, and hit the top of the net with 2:49 left.
“It’s amazing how it works when you don’t focus on scoring, you just focus on supporting the puck and making proper puck decisions — and then pucks fall,” Digby said.
Oswego State tacked on three more goals in the third period. But Buffalo State erased the shutout early in the third period when Carys Ursell got a slap shot from the blue line over the shoulder of Rachel Brase — who came on in relief for Lexi Levy, who stopped 17 shots in the first 40 minutes — with 13:00 left in the game.
“I felt bad that the first shot was a knucklepuck from the blue line and just rainbows over Rachel’s shoulder. She held strong,” Digby said. “She made three pretty nice saves in the third period. I give her a lot of credit being able to come in and do that.”
Shines completed the hat trick with 10:45 left in the game after she Webster took a shot from the blue line that was tipped by Grugin. Shines was there to pick up the loose change and hit the back of the net.
Haas then found Ashlyn McGrath on a cross-crease pass for the Lakers’ eighth goal with 4:46 left in the contest. Haas scored her second goal of the game at 17:52 of the third period after skating in and getting an awkward-angle goal past Auge to round out the 9-1 score.
“A lot of the offense came off puck decisions. Even Ari on the two-on-one hitting Lizzie, we haven’t made that all year. And now, all of a sudden, the 25th rep of the year, we’re hitting them,” Digby said. “I don’t know if that was just Senior Night magic or if that’s something we can hope we can continue to get here come playoff time.”
Levy finished the game with 17 saves on 17 shots. Digby added “she was solid again” in net. Brase finished her stanza with fives saves for the Lakers.
“Rachel, after the second period, it was like, ‘OK, now’s the right time to give her some minutes and give her an opportunity.’ Having it be Senior Night, even though she’s not a senior, she’s just one of those people that shows up and works extremely hard every day,” Digby said. “The opportunity to get her in and let her have some game time, it was really exciting. You can tell what kind of teammate she is by how excited the players were. They were amped up to play in front of her.”
Oswego State concludes its season with a 14-10-1 (11-6-1 NEWHL) record. Now, the Lakers have a week of practice before getting ready for the semifinals in a couple weeks.
“To end the regular season on that note is way better than the way we ended the first semester. I didn’t think we played our best and we dropped (a game),” Digby said. “We had to win and play the right way. I thought we did that. Every player did what they were capable of doing and it was fun to watch.”
