33rd YMCA Harborfest Run scheduled for Saturday Jul 29, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mike LeBoeuf photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pictured is action from the 32nd annual Oswego YMCA Harborfest 5K Run on July 24, 2021.The 33rd annual run will be held Saturday, July 30, with a 10K run, a 5K run/walk, and a kids’ fun run. The kids’ run will begin at 8 a.m., with the 5K and 10K starting at 8:30 a.m. The races will start and finish in front of the Oswego YMCA at 265 W. First St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Local skate shop, YMCA Youth Center to host youth skateboarding lessons Fulton YMCA to host summer sock hop Fulton PD releases name of pedestrian involved in accident Latest e-Edition July 29, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo Oswego Dunkin’ locations temporarily closed for renovationsNew full-service restaurant coming to FultonOpening Clue for Harborquest 2022Harborquest winners embrace family, friends and traditionJeff Richard Wallace IIThe Harborbquest Medallion has been FOUNDOswego Police release information from alleged altercation at Aldi on July 13Harborquest 2022 begins Monday, July 25Judith I. BaldwinWaldrons arraigned on murder charges Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes FULTON DUPLEX for sale. 2 bedrooms, 1bathroom each. Ifinterested, please Jobs EMPLOYMENT - Apprenticeship OpportunityNoticeRoofers JAC of Syracuse, Local #195 will DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.