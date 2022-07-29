33rd YMCA Harborfest Run scheduled for Saturday
Mike LeBoeuf photo

Pictured is action from the 32nd annual Oswego YMCA Harborfest 5K Run on July 24, 2021.

The 33rd annual run will be held Saturday, July 30, with a 10K run, a 5K run/walk, and a kids’ fun run. The kids’ run will begin at 8 a.m., with the 5K and 10K starting at 8:30 a.m.

Recommended for you