BUFFALO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team is starting to get things back on track.
The Lakers pulled off a 5-2 victory over Buffalo State on Friday to get back in the win column after losing the previous three games.
Head coach Ed Gosek saw glimpses of when his team played against Plattsburgh State and SUNY Geneseo earlier this year: the Lakers brought more aggression away from the puck, and "persevered" when they trailed early in the game.
“I’m pleased with (the win),” Gosek said. “We’ll take the win and get ready for Fredonia tomorrow night. It’s a huge game to try to end the semester on a positive note.”
Things didn’t exactly start according to plan on Friday, however. Gosek mentioned that Oswego State wanted to score first to “get some momentum and confidence.” But the Bengals had a tic-tac-toe type play into their offensive zone.
The puck eventually eventually landed on the stick of Jared Figueroa, who got a shot past the side of goaltender Cal Schell to take a 1-0 lead 10:57 into the first period.
Oswego State had a few more chances in the first period, including a power play with 2:27 left, but couldn’t figure out Emil Norrman.
“Guys were trying in the first period, but we just looked slow. We weren’t skating, we weren’t moving the puck,” Gosek said. (We) juggled some things up, and they stopped overthinking things.”
One of those shuffled lines was putting Tommy Cahill and Alex DiCarlo to start the second period. With 10:58 left in the second period, Cahill forced a turnover with his body, allowing the puck to drop to his stick.
He skated in close to the crease and found a way to sneak the puck into the back of the net to tie the game 1-1.
“Let’s face it, Tommy’s wasn’t a thing of beauty, but it finally broke the ice,” Gosek said. “It got us on the board, and opened up things and let us start playing freely and much better.”
Then Cahill found DiCarlo less than two minutes later with a nifty behind-the-back pass, and DiCarlo dangled around to hit the top of the net with 9:03 left in the frame. The lead was the Lakers’ first since the game against Wilkes University on Nov. 26.
“I thought it was one of Tommy’s better games. He just finally started skating,” Gosek said. “DiCarlo showed poise with the puck tonight, as he has been, with moving his feet. His confidence level is growing and getting up there.”
Buffalo State took a couple penalties — first with 7:51 left in the period when Drayton Todoroff was called for roughing, and then Andrew Logar for indirect contact to the head with at 13:19 — which put the Lakers up five-on-three.
Oswego State didn’t capitalize on the two-man-advantage, but a second after Todoroff’s penalty expired, Quinn Warmuth rifled a shot from the blue line that got through traffic, making it 3-1 Lakers with 5:50 left in the second period.
Buffalo State got one back after Tyler Vanuden took a shot from the middle of the Bengals’ offensive zone that went to the side of Schell, rung off the post and into the back of the net. Oswego State still led 3-2 at 15:37 of the second period, setting up a one-goal game heading into the regulation period.
Ryan Dickinson put the Lakers back up by two goals after he skated into the offensive zone a little late. DiCarlo sent a pass across the blue line to Dickinson, who sent a laser into the back of the net past Norrman with 12:04 left in the game.
“Those were nice goals by Quinn Warmuth and Ryan Dickinson,” Gosek said. “Two out of five (goals) are a result of nice plays by our defensemen.”
Matt McQuade and Shane Bull went in on a two-on-one, passing the puck back and forth before Bull ripped a shot into Norrman, and the puck snuck through to the back of the net with 5:58 left in the game to finalize the 5-2 score.
Oswego State relied on heavy defense in the last five minutes of the game, holding on for the 5-2 victory and its first win since the game against Wilkes.
The defense was backstopped by Schell’s 29 saves, 12 of which came in the first period alone.
DiCarlo led the Lakers with a three-point night (1 goal, 2 assists) followed by Cahill (1 goal, 1 assist) with two. Also recording assists were Daniel Colabufo, Ben Addison, Matt McQuade, Connor Sleeth and Drake Semrad.
“It’s not rocket science. It’s just simple hockey. Less is more,” Gosek said. “We need to play a simple game. … When we did that, we played much better.”
With it being near the end of the semester, and some players are “banged up” or have nagging injuries, Gosek said the win over Buffalo State was “a gritty performance.”
But now that the team is back in the win column, the players are “positive and happy.”
It’s not over yet, however. Oswego State (8-4, 6-1 SUNYAC) continues further west down Interstate 90 to take on SUNY Fredonia on Saturday.
The Blue Devils (2-8, 2-5 SUNYAC) are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to SUNY Cortland on Friday.
“I could bet my house on it that it’s going to be a grind, similar to tonight. Hopefully the game will open up, and comparatively we can get off to a good start,” Gosek said. “… Tomorrow night’s a huge test for us. We want to keep up the momentum heading into winter break. We’ll hopefully take care of business tomorrow night and bring some momentum into the holiday tournament.”
