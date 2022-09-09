AUBURN — The Oswego varsity girls soccer team scored twice in the first half, propelling the Bucs to a 3-0 win over Auburn on Thursday.
Rosie Wallace, Catherine Callen, and Alaina DiBlasi scored goals for Oswego. Mischa Palmitesso and Mia Fierro each added assists. Emma Burger made three saves in goal for the Bucs.
Oswego (3-1) will host Mexico at 4 p.m. tomorrow.
Fulton volleyball sweeps J-D
FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team won its fourth straight match to start the season, cruising past Jamesville-DeWitt in three sets.
Fulton won the first two sets, 25-16, 25-15, before wrapping up the match with a 25-21 win in the third set.
Natalie Frost had 11 kills, eight digs, and two aces for the Red Raiders. Madison Baum had four kills, a dig, and two aces. Sydney Sachel had 18 assists, nine digs, four kills, and an ace, while Addison Pickard added five digs, three kills, and three assists.
Bella Bogardus had 12 digs and an assist, with Ellie Parkhurst adding 11 digs. Riley Kempston had two kills and a dig, while Calie Shepard had a dig, a block, and an assist.
Fulton (4-0) will play in the Fayetteville-Manlius tournament beginning at 8 a.m. today.
Mexico girls soccer beats Phoenix
MEXICO — The Mexico varsity girls soccer team built a two-goal lead at halftime and held on for a 3-2 win over Phoenix at home on Thursday.
Grace O’Gorman, Lily Duschen, and Madison Poissant scored goals for the Tigers, with Poissant also adding an assist. Caprice Cuituli made two saves in goal.
Mexico (3-0-1) will play at Oswego at 4 p.m. tomorrow.
OHS boys volleyball drops five-set battle with Liverpool
OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys volleyball team dropped a tense battle with Liverpool on Thursday, falling in five sets (27-29, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 8-15).
Jack Donovan had 16 kills, three digs, and an ace for Oswego. Aiden Evans had 10 kills and a dig, while Cooper Fitzgerald had eight kills, four digs, an ace, and an assist. Brett Dykas added five kills and four blocks, while Carson White had 38 assists and a dig.
Olyver Hoefer had eight digs and two aces, Nick Besaw added three digs and an assist, and Charlie Cherchio had two kills and a block for the Bucs.
Oswego (0-2) will next play at Central Square at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.
