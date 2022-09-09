AUBURN —  The Oswego varsity girls soccer team scored twice in the first half, propelling the Bucs to a 3-0 win over Auburn on Thursday.

Rosie Wallace, Catherine Callen, and Alaina DiBlasi scored goals for Oswego. Mischa Palmitesso and Mia Fierro each added assists. Emma Burger made three saves in goal for the Bucs.

