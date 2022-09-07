Hannibal girls soccer defeats Cazenovia
CAZENOVIA — The Hannibal varsity girls soccer team jumped out to a fast start on Tuesday and didn’t look back, scoring four first-half goals en route to a 5-2 win on the road against Cazenovia.
Amber Clarke scored four goals for the Warriors, also adding an assist. Zoey Turaj had a goal and an assist, while Emileah Morgan added an assist. Sophia Salladin made 21 saves in goal for the Warriors.
Riley Knapp and Julia Reff scored goals for Cazenovia. Katie Rajkowski added an assist for the Lakers.
Hannibal (2-1) will return to play when the team hosts Mexico at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 13.
OHS girls soccer beats Cortland in overtime
CORTLAND — The Oswego varsity girls soccer team battled to a scoreless tie in regulation, with Rosie Wallace netting the game-winning goal in overtime to guide the Bucs to a 1-0 win at Cortland on Tuesday.
Tatum Winchek assisted on Wallace’s game-winning tally. Emma Burger made nine saves in goal for the Bucs.
Oswego (2-1) will play on the road against Auburn at 7 p.m. today.
Mexico girls soccer takes down Marcellus
MARCELLUS — The Mexico varsity girls soccer team picked up a win on the road Tuesday, defeating Marcellus 2-1 in overtime.
Lily Duschen and Morgan Bechtel scored goals for the Tigers. Rebecca Vaughn made five saves in goal.
Janie Powell scored a goal for the Mustangs, while Josephine Leubner stopped 13 shots in goal.
Mexico (2-0-1) will play on the road against Phoenix at 5:30 p.m. today.
Mexico golf beats Jordan-Elbridge
MEXICO — The Mexico varsity boys golf team picked up a win at Emerald Crest Golf Course on Tuesday, defeating Jordan-Elbridge by a score of 224-257.
Mexico’s Hunter Hall (41), Trevor Coe (43), and Jacob Gates (44), were the top three finishers in the match. Owen Marsden shot a 47 for the Tigers, while Evan Hansen shot a 49.
Caden Hearn was the top finisher for the Eagles, shooting a 46. Ben Weller shot a 49, while Emerson Derby shot 52 for J-E.
Mexico (1-2) will next travel to Beaver Meadows Golf Club on Sept. 12 to face Phoenix at 3:30 p.m.
