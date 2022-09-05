A pair of local football teams suffered season-opening losses in Week Zero on Friday. The Oswego varsity football team fell on the road, 53-6, to Westhill, while Mexico dropped its season opener by a 27-18 score against Solvay.

Westhill led the Bucs 34-0 at halftime, and outscored Oswego 19-6 in the second half. 

Recommended for you