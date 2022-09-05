A pair of local football teams suffered season-opening losses in Week Zero on Friday. The Oswego varsity football team fell on the road, 53-6, to Westhill, while Mexico dropped its season opener by a 27-18 score against Solvay.
Westhill led the Bucs 34-0 at halftime, and outscored Oswego 19-6 in the second half.
At Solvay, Mexico fell behind 14-0 after the first quarter, but a one-yard touchdown run by Payton Nelson cut the deficit to 14-6 at halftime.
The Tigers kept clawing away, and cut the lead to 20-12, but an 85-yard pick-six by Solvay made it 27-12, and another late score wouldn’t be enough to rally back.
Oswego (0-1) will host Jordan-Elbridge at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Mexico (0-1) will host Fulton at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Fulton boys soccer falls to Saranac Central
PHILADELPHIA — The Fulton varsity boys soccer team fell to Saranac Central, 4-2, in the consolation round of the Indian River boys soccer tournament on Friday.
Trevor Hendrickson and Trevor Doty both scored goals for the Red Raiders, with Ryan McLoughlin adding an asisst. Evan Standish made five saves in goal, while Dabuek Devendorf stopped four shots.
Fulton (0-2) will play at Central Square today at 6 p.m.
Hannibal girls soccer rolls past Madison
FABIUS — The Hannibal varsity girls soccer team rolled to victory on Sunday, cruising to a 7-0 win over Madison in the Fabius-Pompey Sports Boosters Kick-Off Tournament on Friday.
Zoey Turaj had a hat trick for the Warriors, scoring three goals and adding two assists, while Lena Turaj had two goals and three assists. Raelynn Phelps also scored twice for the Warriors.
Hannibal (1-1) will play at Cazenovia at 4:30 p.m. today.
Mexico boys golf falls to Westhill
MEXICO — The Mexico varsity boys golf team played host to Westhill at the Emerald Crest Golf Course on Thursday, falling by a score of 195-247.
Evan Hansen shot a team-best 44 for the Tigers, while Trevor Coe was just behind with a 46. Owen Marsden shot a 49.
Mexico will host Jordan-Elbridge at Emerald Crest today at 3:30 p.m.
