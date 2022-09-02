WESTHILL — The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team opened its 2022 season with a 3-0 sweep of Westhill on Tuesday, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20.
Natalie Frost had 13 kills, five digs, and three blocks for the Red Raiders, while Sydney Sachel had five kills, 15 assists, and three aces. Calie Shepard had five kills, with Bella Bogardus adding 23 digs and two assists.
Madison Baum had four aces, six digs, and two blocks, with Addison Pickard recording eight digs. Riley Kempston added four digs, three assists, two aces, one block, and one kill. Ellie Parkhurst added seven digs.
Allison Lancette had 12 kills and one dig for Westhill. Tori Militi had seven digs and two kills, while Sydney Medeiros had six digs. Eva Tarolli had three kills and three blocks, with Hannah Schmitz adding three kills, three assists, and two blocks. Ava Baty had 15 assists, one dig, one kill, and one ace for Westhill.
Fulton (1-0) hosted Marcellus at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, in a game that ended after press time.
Fulton girls soccer beats Indian River
MEXICO— The Fulton varsity girls soccer team cruised past Indian River, 6-2, in the opening round of the Mexico girls soccer tournament on Wednesday.
Mya Carroll scored three goals and added an assist for the Red Raiders, with Gianna Thurlow, Mandy Miller, and Kaeli McCarthy also scoring goals. Olivia Bauer added two assists.
Fulton (1-0) will play Mexico (1-0) in the championship round of the tournament today.
Oswego boys soccer falls to Phoenix
MEXICO — The Oswego boys varsity soccer team dropped its season opener on Wednesday, falling 4-1 to Phoenix in the opening round of the Mexico boys soccer tournament.
The Firebirds took control early, holding a 3-0 lead at halftime before sealing the win.
Tyler D’Arcy had a hat-trick for Phoenix, scoring three goals in the win. Ryan Schlachter added a goal and an assist, while Owen Champion and Evan Isabell also had assists. Solomon Campbell made one save in goal for Phoenix.
Duncan Baker scored the lone goal for the Bucs. Michael Fierro made eight saves in goal.
Oswego (0-1) will play Mexico (0-1) in the second round of the tournament at 9 a.m. today.
