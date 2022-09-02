WESTHILL — The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team opened its 2022 season with a 3-0 sweep of Westhill on Tuesday, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20.

Natalie Frost had 13 kills, five digs, and three blocks for the Red Raiders, while Sydney Sachel had five kills, 15 assists, and three aces.  Calie Shepard had five kills, with Bella Bogardus adding 23 digs and two assists. 

