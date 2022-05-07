2-Minute Drill (5/7/2022): Oswego baseball falls in extras, Fulton girls lacrosse rolls past Cortland

OSWEGO — The Central Square varsity baseball team used a late rally to force extra innings, eventually plating a pair of runs in the eighth and holding on for a 6-5 win over Oswego on Thursday.
Oswego’s Tom Kirwan and Tyler Dean were both 3-4 at the plate, with Kirwan driving in a run. Brett Harriott was 1-2 with an RBI, Billy Waterbury was 1-5 with an RBI, while Preston Norfleet added a base hit and Matt Krul drove in a run.
Andrew Paura threw 6.1 innings for the Bucs, allowing four runs. Jack Donovan allowed two unearned runs in 1.2 innings of relief.
Oswego (6-6) hosted Cortland on Friday, in a game that ended after press time.
Fulton softball beats West Genesee behind big second inning
CAMILLUS — The Fulton varsity softball team got all the offense it needed in the second inning on Thursday, scoring seven runs in the frame and holding on for an eventual 7-4 win over West Genesee.
Riley Kempston was 4-5 at the plate with 2 RBIs for Fulton, while Lydia Mirabito was 2-5 with a pair of runs driven in. Emma Spaulding went 2-4 with an RBI, and Grace Dempsey was 1-3 with an RBI. Spaulding threw all seven innings, allowing three earned runs in the win.
Fulton (3-7) hosted Auburn on Friday, in a game that ended after press time.
Fulton girls lacrosse flies past Cortland
FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team built a sizable lead early and never looked back Thursday, earning a 16-4 win over Cortland.
Mya Carroll had eight points (five goals, three assists) for the Red Raiders, who built a 10-0 lead at halftime. Carleigh Patterson had five goals and two assists, while Anna Bednarz had two goals and five assists. Bella Cary scored three goals, with Sydney Sachel adding a goal and Addy Pickard recording an assist.
Carroll and Cary each picked up three ground balls, with Bednarz and Pickard recording two each. Ella Halladay and Nina Cunningham both saw time in net for the Red Raiders, with Halladay stopping two shots and Cunningham making one save.
Fulton (7-5) will host Oswego at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mexico girls lax falls to Skaneateles
MEXICO — The Mexico varsity lacrosse team was overcome by Skaneateles on Thursday, falling 20-3.
Anyssia Ingersoll scored twice for the Tigers, while Caitlyn Dubois added a goal.
Mexico (1-10) will host Carthage at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
