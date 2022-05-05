2-Minute Drill (5/5/2022): Oswego girls lacrosse falls to Cortland, Dubois powers Mexico baseball to win

Cortland girls lacrosse uses strong second half to beat Oswego
CORTLAND — The Cortland varsity girls lacrosse team used a second-half push to beat Oswego 12-10 on Tuesday.
The Bucs led 8-4 at halftime, but the Purple Tigers outscored the visiting team 6-2 in the second half to earn the win.
Bella Koproski and Amanda Connelly each scored three goals for Oswego. Alaina DiBlasi added a goal, an assist, and eight ground balls. Azalia Avery, Kylie Fritton, and Cora Shiel also scored goals for the Bucs, while Allyson Bruns made seven saves in goal.
Oswego (4-7) will play at Jamesville-DeWitt at 7 p.m. today.
Dubois’ CG, homer propel Mexico baseball to win over J-E
JORDAN — Behind a complete game from pitcher Connor Dubois, the Mexico varsity baseball team picked up a 4-1 win over Jordan-Elbridge on Tuesday.
Dubois threw seven innings, allowing one unearned run. He struck out 13 batters and walked two, allowing just two hits.
Dubois also helped himself in a big way, going 1-3 at the plate with a solo home run. Evan Lenhart was 2-3, while Johnathan Greeno and Adam Pluff added base hits.
Mexico (3-7) will host Homer at 4:30 p.m. on May 9.
Mexico girls lacrosse drops game vs. Homer
HOMER — The Homer varsity girls lacrosse team jumped out to a fast start and never looked back on Tuesday, picking up a 14-5 win over Mexico at home.
The Trojans held an 8-0 lead at halftime, and outscored the Tigers 6-5 in the second half.
Mackenzie Craig and Anyssia Ingersoll each scored twice for Mexico, with Alecsis Buda also adding a goal. Buda also had five draw controls, while Ingersoll, Macie Guyette, and Rebecca Vaughn all recorded ground balls. Emily Parkhurst made two saves in goal for the Tigers.
Mexico (1-9) will host Carthage at 6:30 p.m. on May 9.
Buc baseball rallies past Central Square
CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego varsity baseball team scored two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to steal a 4-3 win away from Central Square on the road Monday.
The Bucs trailed 3-0 entering the sixth before rallying back. Preston Norfleet was 2-4 with an RBI, while Brett Harriott went 1-3 with an RBI. Billy Waterbury, Jeff Thompson, Jack Reynolds, and Andrew Paura all added base hits.
Matt Krul went the distance on the mound, allowing one earned run in seven innings. He allowed four hits and struck out 11 batters with three walks.
