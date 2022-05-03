2-Minute Drill (5/3/2022): Oswego boys lacrosse falls to South Jefferson, Mexico tennis downs LaFayette

ADAMS — The Oswego varsity boys lacrosse team lost on the road Saturday, dropping a 15-6 decision to South Jefferson.
Dylan Dunsmoor led the Bucs offensively, with three goals and an assist. Gavin Mills had a goal and an assist, while Jack O’Leary and Nick Besaw each added a goal. Joah Defren picked up an assist, while Mac Fitzgerald made 13 saves in goal.
Oswego (1-9) will play at Cortland at 5 p.m. today.
Mexico softball drops doubleheader to Jordan-Elbridge
JORDAN — The Mexico varsity softball team was swept in a doubleheader on Saturday, dropping a pair of games to Jordan-Elbridge.
In the first game, a 13-8 defeat, the Tigers fell behind 10-2 in the fourth and were unable to rally back. Hailey Comstock was 3-4 with two RBIs, while Kendall Cuyler went 2-4 with a pair of RBIs. Briana Urquhart and Kylee Urquhart each went 2-4, with Brooke Marks adding an RBI single and Lilly Beverley picking up an RBI.
Briana Urquhart threw all six innings for Mexico, allowing eight earned runs while striking out six and walking two.
In the second game, a 7-4 loss, the Eagles broke open what was a 3-2 game with a three-run sixth inning. Marks was 2-3 with two RBIs, while Comstock also went 2-3 and added an RBI.
Cuyler, Briana Urquhart, and Kylee Urquhart each added base hits, with Cuyler also picking up an RBI. Comstock allowed seven runs (one earned) in seven innings, striking out nine batters.
Mexico (6-3) will host Marcellus at 4:30 p.m. today.
Mexico tennis defeats LaFayette
LAFAYETTE — The Mexico varsity boys tennis team picked up a weekend victory, defeating LaFayette 3-2 on Saturday.
In singles action, the Tigers’ Jacob Hill beat Paul Coon 6-0, 6-4. Johannes Burkhart beat Scott Heath Jr., 6-0, 6-0, while Owen Marsden defeated Karina Magyar, 6-0, 6-2.
Mexico (2-3) will host Phoenix at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Oswego tennis drops match to J-D
OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys tennis team suffered its first loss of the season Friday, falling to Jamesville-DeWitt 4-3.
In singles action, Oswego's Marcus Baker beat Anthony Fico, 6-1, 6-1. The doubles team of Andrew Mullen and Tyler Roper beat Isiah Steinberg and Dean Bratslavsky, 6-4, 4-6, 10-3.
Brett Dykas and Cody Vickery beat Jacob Price and Daksh Maini, 6-1, 7-5.
Oswego (7-1) will play Jamesville-DeWitt again on the road at 4:30 p.m. today.
