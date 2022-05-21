2-Minute Drill (5/21/2022): Buc softball falls to Auburn, Syracuse baseball defeats Fulton

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity softball team was stifled at the plate on Thursday, falling to Auburn 13-0.
Maroons’ pitcher Madison Lowe held the Bucs to four hits, striking out nine batters. Brooke Seinoski and Andrealis Colon each went 1-3 with a double for Oswego, while Adriana Ellis and Mallory Upcraft added base hits.
Maria Sweet allowed four earned runs in five innings for the Bucs, while Seinoski allowed seven runs (one earned) over the final two frames.
Oswego (6-9) played at Solvay at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, in a game that ended after press time.
Syracuse baseball downs Fulton
FULTON — The Syracuse City varsity baseball team took an early lead and broke the game open in the middle innings, eventually defeating Fulton 10-1 on Thursday.
Trent Farrands was 2-3 at the plate, while Will Patterson and Matt Brown each added base hits. Robert Briggs had an RBI for the Red Raiders.
Farrands went the distance on the mound, allowing six earned runs. Syracuse pitcher Hunter Kirnie also tossed a complete game, striking out 14 batters against two walks and allowing just four hits.
Fulton (5-9) played at Syracuse on Friday, in a game that ended after press time.
Hannibal softball cruises past Phoenix
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity softball team picked up its first win of the season on Thursday, cruising past Phoenix 15-2 on senior night.
Senior Hannah Longley, a Keuka College commit, was 4-5 at the plate with two doubles, two triples, and five RBIs. She also went the distance in the circle, allowing just one earned run on two hits, striking out eight batters and walking three.
Sandy Allen was 2-3 with an RBI, while Tenly Baker went 1-3 with two RBIs. Zoey DeRocha was 1-4 with two RBIs, while Ryan Dennison went 1-4 with an RBI. Samantha Emmons added an RBI, while Kiley Emmons and Mackenzie Astle each added base hits.
Hannibal (1-14) hosted Altmar-Parish-Williamstown on Friday, in a game that ended after press time.
Sela Wiley named IWLCA second team all-region
OSWEGO — Oswego State women’s lacrosse junior Sela Wiley has been named to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Second Team All-Region for the 2022 season.
Wiley led the Lakers in points (57), goals (37), ground balls (80), draw controls (88), and was second in forced turnovers (35).
