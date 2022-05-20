2-Minute Drill (5/20/2022): Local lacrosse teams ready for sectionals, Fulton baseball rallies back to defeat Jamesville-DeWitt

Local teams ready for lacrosse sectionals
Three local teams will be playing in the Section III boys and girls lacrosse postseason tournaments, beginning this week.
In Class B, the Oswego girls team (5-10) earned the #6 seed, and will travel to play #3-seed Auburn (9-7) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on May 24.
In Class C, the Fulton boys and girls team both earned spots in the postseason. The Red Raider boys team (4-11) is the #9-seed, and played at #8 Chittenango (8-8) on Thursday, in a game that ended after press time.
The Fulton girls team (10-6) earned the #3-seed in the Class C tournament, and will host #6 Carthage (7-9) at 6 p.m. on May 24.
Fulton baseball rallies to defeat J-D
DEWITT — The Fulton varsity baseball team pulled off a big comeback win on Wednesday, rallying from an 8-1 deficit to beat Jamesville-DeWitt 11-9 on the road.
The Red Rams jumped out to an 8-1 lead after the second inning, but Fulton scored three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to take the lead.
Sam Cotton was 1-4 with the go-ahead two-run single in the seventh, while Jona Abt went 2-4. Kyle Stuber was 1-3, while Robert Briggs drove in a pair of runs. Brock Tetro went 1-4 with two RBIs at the plate, and went the distance on the mound, striking out six batters and walking one.
Fulton (5-8) ends the regular season with back-to-back games against Syracuse City. The Red Raiders hosted Syracuse at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, in a game that ended after press time, and will play at Syracuse today.
Mexico baseball falls to Phoenix
MEXICO — The Mexico varsity baseball team jumped ahead early, but fell behind in the middle innings and was unable to come back, dropping an 8-6 contest to Phoenix on Wednesday.
Kian Long was 3-3 with an RBI for the Tigers, while Evan Lenhart went 2-3 with a pair of runs driven in. Jacob Poissant was 2-4, while Connor Dubois and Carter Robert each added base hits.
Long threw 3.2 innings, allowing six runs. Lenhart tossed the final 3.1 innings on the mound, allowing a pair of unearned runs.
Mexico (3-12) hosted Bishop Grimes on Thursday, in a game that ended after press time.
Hannibal baseball falls to Port Byron
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity baseball team couldn’t hold onto a late lead, falling 7-4 to Port Byron on Wednesday.
Noah Waldron was 2-3 for the Warriors, while Jaager Carter, Dustin MacFarland, and Alex Miller added base hits.
Carter allowed three earned runs in 6.1 innings pitched, striking out 10 batters against just one walk. MacFarland allowed two runs in two-thirds of an inning on the mound.
Hannibal (7-11) played at Tully on Thursday, in a game that ended after press time.
