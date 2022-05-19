2-Minute Drill (5/19/2022): Oswego softball cruises past Fulton, Red Raider girls lacrosse beats Central Square

Oswego softball cruises past Fulton

OSWEGO —The Oswego varsity softball team picked up a big win for the team’s sectional push on Tuesday, defeating Fulton 9-2.

The Bucs broke the game open with a three-run third inning, taking a 4-1 lead. Another three-run inning in the fifth gave Oswego a cushion they wouldn’t relinquish.

Adriana Ellis was 3-3 with two triples, a double, and four RBIs for Oswego in the win. Leslie Warner went 2-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Brooke Seinoski and Andrealis Colon both drove in runs. Jordan Caroccio was 1-3, while Maria Sweet added two base hits.

Sweet threw all seven innings for the Bucs, allowing one earned run. She struck out seven batters and walked three.

Oswego (6-8) hosts Auburn at 4:30 p.m. today. The Bucs conclude the regular season by playing at Solvay at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Fulton (5-10) hosted East Syracuse-Minoa on Wednesday, in a game that ended after press time. The Red Raiders will play at Jordan-Elbridge at 5 p.m. today.

Fulton girls lacrosse survives Central Square

FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team rallied from a halftime deficit to take down Central Square 11-10 on Tuesday.

Mya Carroll had six goals and an assist for the Red Raiders, who trailed 6-4 at the half. Anna Bednarz had two goals and three assists, with Carleigh Patterson recording two goals and two assists. Addy Pickard also scored a goal for Fulton in the win. 

Ella Halladay and Molly Evans each saw time in net, with Evans stopping one shot and Halladay two.

Fulton (10-6) will host Watertown at 6 p.m. today.

Buc girls lacrosse defeats ESM

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team found its way back into the win column on Tuesday, defeating East Syracuse-Minoa 9-4.

Alaina DiBlasi had two goals and an assist for the Bucs, while Azalia Avery had a goal and an assist. Bella Koproski, Kylie Fritton, Cora Shiel, and Amanda Connelly all added a goal apiece for the Bucs.

This was the final regular-season game for Oswego (5-10).

Hannibal baseball falls to Cazenovia

CAZENOVIA — The Hannibal varsity baseball team fell behind early and couldn’t battle back, falling 10-0 to Cazenovia on Tuesday.

Alex Miller, Carl Emmons III, and Noah Waldron had base hits for the Warriors. Cazenovia starter Jack Donklin threw a complete-game shutout, striking out seven hitters.

Hannibal (7-10) hosted Port Byron on Wednesday, in a game that ended after press time.

