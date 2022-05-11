2-Minute Drill (5/11/2022): Mexico softball rallies past APW, Fulton softball falls to JD

MEXICO — The Mexico varsity softball team completed another late comeback, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 6-5 comeback victory over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown on Monday.
The Tigers trailed 5-2 entering the final half-inning, with an RBI single by Kendall Cuyler cutting the lead to two. A two-run single from Briana Urquhart tied the game, and Brooke Marks walked it off with a base hit to center.
Marks and Cuyler both were 2-4 with an RBI, while Briana Urquhart was 1-4 with two RBIs. Kylee Urquhart went 1-3 with an RBI, while Hailey Comstock was 3-3 with a run driven in. Comstock threw all seven innings in the circle for the Tigers.
Mexico (7-7) hosted Skaneateles at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, in a game that ended after press time.
Fulton softball falls to Jamesville-DeWitt on the road
DEWITT — The Fulton varsity softball team fell behind early and wasn’t able to rally back in a 16-5 loss to Jamesville-DeWitt on Monday.
Riley Kempston and Bella Maliszewski were each 2-4 in the loss, while Grace Dempsey went 1-4 with an RBI. Lydia Mirabito was 1-3 with an RBI, Leanna Rupert drove in a run, while Emma Spaulding and Reagan LaPage added base hits.
Fulton (3-9) played at Central Square on Tuesday, in a game that ended after press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.